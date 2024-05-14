WATCH: ‘ANC should not be a back passage for rabid dogs to get into government’ − Sexwale

Sexwale says the ANC needs to check who it allows into the party.

As the country prepares for the national and provincial elections, African National Congress (ANC) veteran Tokyo Sexwale said the governing party must stop opening the door for crooks.

The general elections on 29 May couldn’t have come at a worse time for the ANC, according to political analyst Daniel Silke while others believe the party will take a significant dip.

Political analysts anticipate the ANC’s share of the vote will potentially fall below 50%… and possibly reach as low as 45%.

Watch Tokyo Sexwale speak about who the ANC allows in the party

ANC Veteran Tokyo Sexwale says the party must stop opening the door for crooks who join the ANC with the intention to steal taxpayers' money. He says the ANC has allowed people to join the party without proper checks.



Watch: https://t.co/ImBjr76hMW#Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/o4acpm32e5 May 12, 2024

Crooks in ANC

Sexwale said the ANC needs to introspect about who it allows into the party.

“There are mistakes, wrongs and even crimes that have been committed. So how does the ANC plan to renew itself? We cannot wait to hear shortcomings, mistakes and crimes from the police or Zondo when this maleficence have entered the ANC through some back passage paying merely R24 to join the ANC not because they want to stay in the ANC, but just a passage for the rabid dog to go and eat the eggs inside government.

“What the ANC now has to do in order to convince the people is to create the proper checks, balances and systems to make sure that crooks, maleficence and other such people should not enter the ANC,” said Sexwale.

Hold the door

He said the ANC has a responsibility to “firmly shut the door” on who it allows in the party.

“We should go through the eye of the needle. We should stop this thing of opening the doors of the ANC. It’s a huge garage that anybody can go in simply because they pay R24. We are saying that there is a need after these elections and we must promise people that, don’t lie to them, don’t deceive them,” Sexwale said.

Earlier this month, former president Thabo Mbeki highlighted weaknesses in the governing party’s election campaign.

Mbeki said the ANC’s campaign is failing to address challenges currently faced by citizens.

“I think the ANC needs to correct that matter. I think also we say these are the successes we’ve made over the last 30 years, that is correct. But the real challenge is that there is somebody who lives today who says ‘I’m unemployed, I’m hungry, I have no water.’”

Mbeki said he made a suggestion to the ANC to convene a national convention after the elections to address the country’s problems.

