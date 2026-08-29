ANC wants two councillors removed in Cape Town after they defected to other parties

The ANC says the councillors are no longer members of the party and should be removed from council.

The ANC in the Western Cape has asked for two councillors to be removed from its party list in the City of Cape Town after they defected to other political parties.

It accused the councillors of joining other parties without resigning from the ANC.

ANC councillors join other parties

The two councillors are Lindile Sonyoka, who joined the Patriotic Alliance (PA), and Thembinkosi Mjuza, who joined the DA.

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“We request that they be removed from the party list with immediate effect, as they have joined another political party and cease to be members of the ANC,” said the ANC’s letter to Cape Town’s municipal manager Lungelo Mbandazayo.

“We therefore request that you implement and execute the necessary process in accordance with the applicable legislative and electoral provisions governing the cessation of office of a municipal councillor.”

The letter, written by the ANC’s Thandi Makasi, comes after the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) had set a deadline of 5pm on Friday for parties to submit their candidate nomination lists.

Mjuza appeared on the DA’s candidate list earlier this week, despite still being an ANC councillor in the City of Cape Town. Mjuza was reportedly still attending ANC meetings and doing work for the party.

Shortly afterwards, it became apparent that Sonyoka has joined the PA.

After the defections, tensions were apparent on Friday. A video on social media showed ANC Cape Town leader Ndithini Tyhido and Mjuza arguing during a council meeting.

The defections have left the ANC in a difficult position, with the local government elections just over two months away.

The ANC is also facing issues with candidate lists in the Eastern Cape.

Branch members in Buffalo City threatened to take the ANC to court after alleging that the candidate list was manipulated.

Then, in Aliwal North, branch members demanded that the candidate list process be reviewed after a senior councillor was excluded.