Cops to have hard time preventing election violence

Election violence fears rise after ANC members allegedly kill two MK Party members.

Additional Public Order Policing (POP) members are being deployed to different parts of Kwa-Zulu Natal and Mthatha in the Eastern Cape to bolster law enforcement agencies deployments and intensify crime combatting efforts. Picture: Supplied

With two uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party members allegedly murdered by ANC members – according to the police – political analysts say policing structures like the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) will have a hard time preventing political violence during this election.

“Anything to do with criminal activities is hard to prevent,” said political analyst Omhle Ntshingila.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more! View Map

Suspect arrested for alleged MK murder

The office of the provincial commissioner of the SA Police Service in Gauteng said a suspect had been arrested for the alleged murder of two people in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, on Sunday night.

“It is reported that two members of MK were shot and killed during a dispute with members affiliated with the ANC.

“One victim died on the scene while the other was declared dead on arrival at a hospital. One firearm and a knife were recovered on the scene.”

Asked how police knew the suspects were ANC members, Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said: “The statement is based on what has been reported to the police.”

ALSO READ: Two MK party members reportedly shot dead in Ekurhuleni, one suspect nabbed

27 election-related case registered

Natjoints reported that 27 election-related cases had been registered and were under investigation, and more than 600 hotspots where political violence is a risk have been identified.

However, ANC Gauteng spokesperson Lesego Makhubela said the suspects were not affiliated with the ruling party, and they “will respond to the police for this reckless and unfortunate statement”.

This comes after drama ensued at the weekend when MK members in KwaZulu-Natal circulated videos accusing the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) of rigging ballot boxes.

On Sunday, the IEC rejected all the allegations. Ntshingila said an investigation still had to be carried out.

Possibility of rigging threat to all elections

Another analyst, Prof Sipho Seepe, said the possibility of rigging is a threat in all elections.

“This risk gets heightened when the ruling party faces the possibility of not getting an outright majority for the first time,” he said.

ALSO READ: IEC cannot confirm yet if MK party will be charged for alleged break-in