DA welcomes defectors from FF+ and PA as it pushes for outright majority

The DA said a majority government would allow it to prioritise service delivery.

The DA says growing support from former Freedom Front Plus (FF+) and Patriotic Alliance (PA) members is strengthening its push for an outright majority in Witzenberg, arguing that residents are increasingly backing the party’s promise of stable governance, improved service delivery and economic growth ahead of the 4 November vote.

The party welcomed several new members from the FF+ and PA, describing the move as further evidence of growing support for its campaign to secure an outright majority in the Western Cape municipality.

New DA members

Among those joining the DA from the FF+ are Jan Syster and Albert Kamfer. Kamfer had been involved with the FF+ for the past 18 months and previously represented Witzenberg in the party’s provincial structures.

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The party also announced that Carol Mano, Cecilia Smith, Marodene Pedro and Annalene Pedro have joined the DA from the PA.

DA spokesperson Wendy Kaizer-Philander said the new arrivals would strengthen the party’s efforts to secure a decisive mandate from voters.

“We welcome these new members into the DA family and look forward to the contribution they will make to strengthening our campaign and serving the people of Witzenberg.”

‘Stable government’

Kaizer-Philander said former FF+ and PA members’ decision to join the DA reflected a growing belief that the party offered the best prospect for stability and effective local government.

“Their decision reflects a growing recognition that residents who want stable government, better services and more economic opportunities have a common political home in the DA.”

Elections

With voters set to head to the polls on 4 November, the DA has framed the election as a choice between coalition governance and a majority-led administration.

“The choice facing Witzenberg on 4 November is clear: another term of unstable coalition politics, or a strong DA government with a clear mandate to deliver.”

The DA said a majority government would let it prioritise service delivery, infrastructure maintenance, investment attraction, and job creation without the constraints often associated with coalition arrangements.