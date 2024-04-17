WATCH: ABC leader wants IEC code of conduct translated to isiZulu before signing

IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya called on political parties to 'campaign properly'.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa‘s (IEC) KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Electoral Code of Conduct Signing Ceremony took an unexpected turn when leader of the Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) Philani Mavundla requested the code to be translated to isiZulu before signing it.

During his speech, Mavundla bemoaned the domination of informal housing in KwaZulu-Natal, compared to proper housing, which is an issue in areas plagued by floods.

He then highlighted that the code of conduct was written in English, resulting in IEC officials requesting someone to translate it for him before he could sign.

‘Avoid chaos during elections’

Addressing the gathering, IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya called for political leaders to lead by example to ensure a violence-free election.

“This elections must be one that we have great respect and reverence for, because it will be preceded by a robust and vibrant campaigning period, but the period must accord with South Africa’s need for tolerance towards democratic political activity, free political campaigning and open public debate,” he said.

“We must do everything to avoid chaos.”

He called on leaders to respect people’s democratic right to vote and not burden law enforcement agencies with election violence in a crime-ridden country.

“In our country, we never worry about the lack of free and fair elections but there are many democracies in the world that have never experienced this. We must never take this for granted.

“I do not want us to burden the law enforcement agencies, because we are Africans. Many of the people who are contesting here have known each other for long. They have been comrades for long, but they come from villages and societies in general and we are Africans, we know we’re neighbourly. We need to do so in this campaign.

“We know that political violence and intimidation can undermine the integrity of electoral processes and deter citizens from exercising their right to vote. By abiding by the code, political parties help prevent such incidences and contribute to a peaceful electoral environment.

“Your back will be covered, just campaign properly.”