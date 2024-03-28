Elections 2024: Gauteng independents ‘not intimidated’ by political parties

Independent candidate Lehlohonolo Ramoba has to get at least 90 000 votes to land in the National Assembly.

Two independent candidates in Gauteng have vowed to slug it out and win voters over on 29 May, saying they are unaffected by political parties’ massive election machinery.

The country’s smallest province in size has two independent candidates taking part in the upcoming general elections.

Pretoria resident Tshepo Magano says depending on the voter turnout, he has to get at least 16 000 votes to secure a seat in the provincial legislature.

Social media

A former member of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), Magano says he is unfaced by the politicians’ multi-million rands election campaigns set to be unleashed on voters.

“The IEC has not made these elections a level ground for independents. We are entering a terrain to compete with people who have massive financial backing compared to us.

“We are going against parties with historically huge support, but that won’t stop us from wooing voters and exercising our democratic right,” he said.

Magano says he is an activist in western Pretoria, and advocates for self-sustenance in communities to curtail poverty and unemployment.

Without funding to pay for campaign materials such as placards, Magano says he relies on social media platforms to reach out for support.

Mining activist

Another candidate Lehlohonolo Blessings Ramoba is also running in Limpopo, according to the Independent Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) candidates list.

He is a former member of the African National Congress (ANC) and the youth league he joined during his student days.

Ramoba said he will represent the province that gives him the most votes.

“Unfortunately, I will get just one seat in Parliament even if I get a million votes, that is how skewed these elections are towards independents.

“Depending on how many people come out to vote, I will need at least 90 000 to go to Parliament. I am not intimidated by the party politicians,” he said.

The mining engineer said he is planning to talk directly to voters apart from using social media.

“I stand for human rights, especially employees’ rights. I believe a lot can be leveraged to grow the economy.

“I am also championing transformation in the mining sector, including beneficiation for nearby communities, especially young people.”

The IEC this week released provisional lists of all candidates participating in the elections.

Gauteng has 40 parties contesting elections, the highest compared to the eight other provinces, while Limpopo has the most number of independents totaling three.

South Africans have until Thursday to lodge objections against any of the candidates.

To get on the ballot, Ramoba and Magano collected verifiable signatures and paid a R16 000 required fee to the IEC.

