WATCH: Zuma’s MK Party a ‘big factor’ for DA in KZN (VIDEO)

Meanwhile, the IFP has batted away any suggestions they should be concerned in KZN.

How well will former President Jacob Zuma’s MK Party do in KZN? Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Democratic Alliance (DA) Parliamentary Chief Whip Siviwe Gwarube says Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party will likely play a big part in the battle for KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) in this year’s elections.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) this week confirmed that former president and current ANC member Jacob Zuma will appear on this year’s ballot paper for the uMkhonto weSizwe Party.

Zuma has been campaigning for the party for several months, including in his home province of KZN, where analysts believe he likely will have the most influence.

Speaking on Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh’s YouTube Channel recently, Gwarube said it was too early to tell how much of an impact the MK Party will have but it would be “naive” of political parties to think it will not have a factor in next month’s polls.

“For instance, in KZN before the MK Party the DA and IFP probably had a free run to probably put together a very good majority, or at least a very large number of votes, but now if the MK Party comes in it is unclear on their political alliances and what will happen after the elections.

“It is unclear to me what the intentions of the MK Party are, but they are a big factor, even for the DA, in KZN.”

Watch Siviwe Gwarube share her thoughts on the MK Party and next month’s elections:

She said it appeared that a lot of planning had gone into putting the MK Party together, and its formation may affect the ANC the most.

“It will have ripple effects, maybe with our [coalition] partners, perhaps the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and some partners in the Multi-Party Charter.

“It is a game changer. It is a disruptor. It is just unclear now whether we will reap the benefits of what it will do to the ANC or affect us”.

IFP: MK ‘not a threat’

Meanwhile, IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa told supporters on Tuesday that he was not concerned about Zuma’s party.

“In terms of [the MK Party] being a threat? Not at all,” he said

It was a stance he echoed last week when he told The Citizen the party would likely take away votes from the ANC.

“That split [of votes] will help us, it will place the IFP in a better position,” Hlabisa said.