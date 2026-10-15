Here’s how November’s elections will impact your Sassa social grant payments

The agency also warned beneficiaries to guard against misinformation and disinformation concerning social grants.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has revised its November 2026 social grant payment schedule ahead of the local government elections, with older persons set to receive their grants from 30 October.

The revised schedule follows consultations between Sassa and various stakeholders to minimise disruptions to grant payments during the election period. National Treasury has approved the changes.

Under the revised schedule, beneficiaries will receive their grants on the following dates:

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Older Persons Grant: Friday, 30 October 2026.

Friday, 30 October 2026. Disability Grant: Monday, 2 November 2026.

Monday, 2 November 2026. Children’s Grants: Tuesday, 3 November 2026.

Sassa said the adjustment would help ensure payments continued efficiently and securely around the election period.

“The agency remains committed to ensuring that eligible beneficiaries receive their grants in an orderly and reliable manner,” it said.

Grants under review

Sassa has also reminded beneficiaries whose grants are under review to respond to official communication and attend review appointments when requested.

The agency has set aside Thursday, 5 November, for beneficiaries whose grants are under review.

It urged beneficiaries not to rush to Sassa offices unnecessarily, emphasising that payments would be processed according to the revised schedule.

Beneficiaries warned against misinformation

Sassa encouraged grant recipients to use its official communication channels for accurate information about social assistance payments.

The agency also warned beneficiaries to guard against misinformation and disinformation concerning social grants.

Sassa said it remained committed to protecting the integrity of the social assistance system while ensuring continued access to grants for millions of South Africans who depend on the support.