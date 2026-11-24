The DA must accept that Zille is popular among its own traditional voters but extremely polarising outside the party's circle of influence.

Friday is the deadline by which every hung council – between 127 and 140 countrywide – must form a governing alliance.

Negotiations will almost certainly run to the last minute.

The ANC’s national executive committee must decide whether to work with the DA which some in its ranks, former health minister Zweli Mkhize among them, blame for the party’s woes at the polls, or to explore new partnerships with ActionSA, the EFF and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

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The DA is the biggest winner of the elections in Gauteng’s metros. It took 91 seats in Johannesburg, 74 in Tshwane and 66 in Ekurhuleni, and some 34% of the provincial vote.

Yet it is not in the room where the real talks are happening. The question is uncomfortable but unavoidable: has the DA done something that makes it undesirable as a governing partner, even when voters have rewarded it?

Part of the answer lies outside the DA’s control. The ANC has described the DA as a “last resort” and the EFF and MK have ruled out working with it.

Some of that is ideology and some is arithmetic. Smaller parties gain more influence by joining a coalition of equals, than by sitting under the largest party.

As a result, smaller parties prefer to be kingmakers with bigger partners who give them some influence, or they stick to other small parties excluding the “winner” – this happened to MK party in KwaZulu-Natal in the formation of the provincial government.

Still, the DA cannot blame everything on its rivals. Its coalition record in these metros is mixed. Its governments in Johannesburg and Tshwane collapsed in earlier terms and it has long been seen as strong at insisting on its own terms and slower at compromise.

A party that expects to govern alongside others must show it can share power, not only claim it.

The second question is whether Helen Zille’s leadership has contributed to its problems. Here the evidence is hard to ignore.

ActionSA has said it will not partner with the DA if Zille remains its Joburg mayoral candidate and it has made the same demand about Celliers Brink in Tshwane.

ActionSA chair Michael Beaumont says the “ball is in the DA’s court” and talks cannot start until the DA addresses its candidate choices.

Zille is a polarising figure. She is admired by supporters for her record and her bluntness, but she is also associated with controversies that rivals use to portray the DA as aloof.

EFF leader Julius Malema has said she is “more boastful than ever before”. Gayton McKenzie has gone further, accusing the DA of white privilege over a reported mayoral proposal.

The DA’s instinct will be to say the voters have spoken and that democracy is being thwarted.

Someone needs to remind both the voters and the parties that even though “majority rules”, a majority of under 50% nullifies that democratic principle. The MK party can attest.

The DA faces a choice between pride and pragmatism. Like the ANC must accept that it cornered itself into a coalition with DA at national level by under-delivering over more than two decades and losing votes, the DA must look at the reflection in the mirror and accept that Zille is popular among its own traditional DA voters, but extremely polarising outside the DA circle of influence.

The DA can scream blue murder at being excluded while having the biggest portion of the vote, but also needs to learn that, sometimes, the problem does not lie out there like their government of national unity partners, the ANC, wants everyone to believe.

Its perceived “biggest asset” is its largest stumbling block.