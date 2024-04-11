‘I am happy with the EFF’: Niehaus denies joining MK Party

A photo of Niehaus has been circulating on social media, with a caption saying: “We welcome comrade Carl Niehaus”.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s ally Carl Niehaus has denied rumours that he had joined the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Party.

Niehaus denies MK claims

A photo of Niehaus has been circulating on social media, with a caption saying: “That red thing did not suit him. We welcome comrade Carl Niehaus”.

ALSO READ: Ta-ta, Carl: ANC expels Niehaus for good

Speaking to The Citizen, Niehaus labelled it “stupid propaganda”.

“It is an old photo from three years ago when I was still MKMVA [uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans’ Association] spokesperson”.

Niehaus, who is on the EFF list for parliament, shared his anger at the photo being circulated.

“I am happy at the EFF. This is just rubbish, and you can quote me on that.

“I am very happy as an EFF member. I wish people would stop this rubbish of theirs,” he added.

Niehaus has been seen as a loyal ally to both Zuma and former ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule.

Attempts by The Citizen to get a comment from the MK Party on the speculation were unsuccessful at the time of publishing. This story will be updated once received.

ALSO READ: Carl Niehaus says he doesn’t regret joining EFF: ‘Stop the patronising messages’

Niehaus announced his move to the EFF in December last year, confirming that a party he had started would not register to contest the upcoming 2024 general elections.

He admitted at the time to knowing about the formation of the MK Party, but said he was content with his decision to be in the EFF.

At the time Niehaus said he hoped Zuma would “contribute to forging unity between all the forces of the progressive left,” further claiming he knew Zuma would vote for the MK Party.

EFF-MK cooperation

There have been reports of possible cooperation between the MK Party and the EFF.

In Zuma’s message to EFF president Julius Malema, he indicated that the EFF and the MK Party should achieve a two-thirds black majority of votes.