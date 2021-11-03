Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
3 minute read
3 Nov 2021
3:54 pm
Local Elections 2021

SA’s political upstarts are showing up the big dogs. Here’s why

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni

The ANC and DA may still be the biggest winners, but voters have also started putting more trust in smaller parties and independents.

Residents cast their votes during the Nquthu by-election. Picture: Gallo Images/The Times/Thuli Dlamini
Despite the old guard in the ANC and DA still walking away with most of the spoils, it is the smaller parties and independent candidates who have stolen the show in the 2021 local government election. Wards across the country are being won by what promises to be an unprecedented number of debutants and political parties that are only a few years old. The ANC and DA have seen scores of wards taken from them by smaller parties and independent candidates across the country. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has further solidified its third place, having shown the most growth...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

Does this mean Jesus is back? SA reacts to ANC's elections performance
20 mins ago
20 mins ago

LOCAL ELECTIONS 2021

DA lays down coalition rules for those who wish to co-govern metros
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

LOCAL ELECTIONS 2021

ANC will have to wait 300 years for coalition with ActionSA - Mashaba
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

POLITICS

'Real ANC has left Luthuli House': SACP Eastern Cape leader resigns from ruling party
3 hours ago
3 hours ago