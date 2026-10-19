‘Apartheid still exists’ in Western Cape, Ramaphosa says as ANC eyes election victory [VIDEO]

Ramaphosa said stark disparities in housing, infrastructure and service delivery in the Western Cape remain evident.

The “spatial architecture of apartheid” remains visible across the Western Cape, President Cyril Ramaphosa said, arguing that township residents continue to endure inequality and inferior services compared with wealthier suburbs.

Ramaphosa made the comments after he took the ANC’s election campaign trail to the Salvation Church of the Revival in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Sunday.

The president spent the weekend in the DA-run Western Cape, where he campaigned door to door.

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Neglected

Speaking to the media, Ramaphosa said stark disparities in housing, infrastructure and service delivery in the Western Cape remain evident nearly three decades after the advent of democracy.

“There’s a lot of evidence to testify to the fact that the areas where the majority of people live are neglected,” Ramaphosa said.

“They live in squalor. They live in areas where there is just no really equal service to what is delivered in the suburbs.”

The president said township communities deserve the same opportunities and quality of services enjoyed elsewhere in Cape Town and the Western Cape.

“We want equal treatment. We want equitable treatment. Our people must, in the townships, get exactly similar services. And they must see an advancement in their lives,” he said.

‘Living in squalor’

Ramaphosa accused local authorities of failing to address housing challenges, claiming funds allocated for housing had been returned to national government instead of being spent on building homes.

“People continue to live in squalor. Houses are in short supply,” he said.

‘Apartheid’

The ANC leader said conditions encountered during visits to communities across Cape Town underscored the persistence of apartheid-era planning.

“As I go on a trip throughout our townships, I actually see the vast difference. The spatial architecture of apartheid persists, and we need to change that. We need to bring that to an end,” Ramaphosa said.

[WATCH] ANC President Cde Cyril Ramaphosa Doorstep Interview in Khayelitsha, Western Cape https://t.co/c7XhmMVxOj – ANC – African National Congress (@MYANC) October 18, 2026

Disparity

He added that the concerns were not merely political talking points but reflected residents’ lived experiences.

“Our people say we are living in a quality area very different from what we see happening in other areas in Cape Town.”

ANC win Western Cape

Despite governing neither Cape Town nor the Western Cape, Ramaphosa expressed confidence that the ANC could make significant gains at the polls.

“When it comes to Cape Town, we are campaigning for an outright victory,” he said.

“Many people doubt whether we will get there. We will get there. The support of the ANC is quite huge, and our people just need to come out of their homes and go and vote. And victory will be ascertained for the ANC.”

Ramaphosa projected confidence despite the ANC’s previous decline in support during local government elections, arguing that many supporters simply stayed away from the polls.