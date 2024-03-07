Shock arrests in Joslin Smith case: Mom, boyfriend and sangoma charged [Watch]

The mother of the missing Joslin Smith and her co-accused, including a sangoma, have been remanded until 13 March.

The missing Saldanha girl Joslin Smith’s mother Kelly Smith, right, has appeared in court in connection with her disappearance. Photos: YouTube screenshots/ SABC News

In a dramatic new development in the case of the tragic disappearance of the six-year-old Joslin Smith, her mother and her boyfriend have now appeared in court where they face charges of human trafficking and kidnapping.

The missing Saldanha girl’s 33-year-old mother, Kelly Smith; her boyfriend Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis; Stefano van Rhyn and sangoma Phumza Sigaca made their appearance in a packed Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday morning, 7 March.

State alleges mom instructed co-accused to sell Joslin Smith

The state alleges that the mother instructed Appollis and Van Rhyn on 19 February to sell Joslin to a traditional healer for R20 000.

The four suspects – who hail from Middelpos, in Diazville – have been remanded until 13 March. They have all indicated that they will be seeking legal assistance.

Joslin’s two siblings have been placed in the care of social workers.

ALSO READ: Two men claim in grim confession they sold Joslin Smith for muti

Possibility of more arrests

Police revealed that these are preliminary charges with the possibility that more could be added later as the investigation into the disappearance of the Grade 1 Diazville Primary School pupil advances.

Western Cape police commissioner Major-General Thembisile Patekile and the MEC of police oversight and community safety Reagan Allen also attended the proceedings.

Allen said afterwards more arrests could follow.

Search for Joslin continues

Joslin Smith went missing just more than two weeks ago in Middelpos, Diazville, near Saldanha. Photo via via Facebook/ Andre Truter

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Malcom Pojie said the search for the missing girl is ongoing.

According to Netwerk24, several sources on the West Coast claim the sangoma could be the key to unlocking the whereabouts of the little blonde, green-eyed girl.

ALSO READ: Joslin Smith latest: The Saldanha sangoma and new beach evidence probed

The day Joslin disappeared

Joslin went missing on 19 February while in the care of Appollis.

Kelly claims she left Joslin with her boyfriend because she had to go to work and her daughter was not feeling well.

When she came home that evening, neither one of the two was in their hut. On his return later, Appollis however could not account for the young girl’s whereabouts.

NOW READ: Polygraph tests and chilling confessions: ‘Kelly would never sell Joslin for money’