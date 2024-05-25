WATCH: MK party claims sabotage amid another Zuma no show at rally

Zuma has been barred to serve in the National Assembly until five years have lapsed due to his 15-month jail sentence for contempt.

With just three days left before South Africans got the polls, the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party claims it is being sabotaged.

Several political parties wrapped up their election campaigns on Saturday ahead of the elections on 29 May.

MK party secretary general Sihle Ngubane claims people don’t want the party to succeed in the elections.

Watch the MK party claim its being sabotaged

Former President Jacob Zuma was meant to be in Philippi, Cape Town for a mini rally. But the plane he was meant to travel in has been delayed. Supporters and journalists have been waiting for him to arrive all day. #DStv403 #SAtonight pic.twitter.com/GzJEma6ay1 May 25, 2024

Sabotage

“A child which is six-months-old, when it teats out, it gives all sorts of problems. President Zuma is giving birth to a new child. It’s getting sabotaged left, right and centre by the other organisations of the yellow shirts.

“They are sending all their spooks left, right and centre to make sure that they sabotage our work, that we mustn’t succeed. But they will be disappointed because our people are tireless in supporting MK. They come out all in numbers, you’ve seen the Orlando Stadium, how they came out in numbers,” Ngubane said.

Ngubane said the MK party’s supporters have hope in the party.

“With all the problems we are experiencing, our people have hope in us and our people are tired for being taken for a ride. Load shedding, water shedding, they’re looking for a new child on the block to rid them from oppression.”

No show

Former President Jacob Zuma was meant to be in Philippi in the Western Cape Town for a mini rally.

However, according Ngubane, Zuma’s private plane that he was meant to travel in was delayed, with MK supporters and journalists waiting all day for him to arrive.

“The president is delayed at the airport due to logistical reasons that we experienced while his private jet was supposed to be chartered from the Northern Cape to here in the Western Cape. He still have some challenges with taking off, so hence the delay.”

uMkhonto we Sizwe Party held its rally today in Mpumalanga but the leader, Jacob Zuma, failed to show up. Wits' Prof. Mazwe Majola says this shows leadership weakness in the MK Party as Zuma can't be everywhere. He says the party is relying on him.https://t.co/js3BAj8Qyk pic.twitter.com/pCnSVL3N2t — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) May 25, 2024

No Zuma in Parli

On Monday, the MK party urged its members and supporters to remain calm despite the decision preventing Zuma from running for election to Parliament.

This after the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) ruled that Zuma was not eligible to serve in the National Assembly until five years have lapsed due to his 15-month jail sentence for contempt.

The former president had previously been convicted of an offence and sentenced to more than 12 months’ imprisonment without the option of a fine.

This disqualified him to go to Parliament in terms of Section 47(1)(e) of the Constitution.

Ngubane said the party was disappointed by the outcome, but stressed that Zuma will appear on the ballot when the country votes on 29 May.

