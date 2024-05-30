‘One man, one vote’: EFF captures a single vote in Orania

Every vote counts: The EFF has social media in a flutter after the firebrand party bagged a vote in Orania.

A single vote was cast for the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Orania on election day.

According to the IEC’s official results, the vote was captured at Orania Volkskool.

2024 elections: Orania voting results

The Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) tops the list with 376 votes, followed by the Democratic Alliance (DA) with 127 votes.

The Northern Cape town on the banks of the Orange River prides itself on its self-sufficiency and for preserving the Afrikaner culture and nation.

This is not the first time that the EFF have got a vote in Orania. In the 2019 national elections the Red Berets got 21 votes or 3.00% of the total share at the voting station.

Mzansi reacts to ‘standout’ EFF vote

Take a look at some of the reactions to the vote online.

One social media user joked that the voter is called “Wouter”.

@SACricketLover1: “Apparently his name is Wouter and he’s been voting EFF there since 2014”.

@shakazulubrnrv3: “Sleeper agent”.

@TomEatonSA: I’d love to know the story behind the one EFF vote in Orania… ‘You’ll be a hip-hop dancer over my dead body, Hendrick!’ ‘I’m 18 now, Pa! I can be whoever I want to be!’ ‘You get back in this house right now!’ *angry dancing* ‘I’m going to vote and you can’t stop me!’

Phuncuka Bemphethe: “We have a fighter in Orania”

@Justvibing_02: “Lie detecter tests will be whipped out tomorrow. They are finding that one person and booting them out.”

Phillix M Kokwele: “Please record the town hall meeting for us, even if it’s in Afrikaans.”

Marius: “I see a crack in the vetting process, my good sir”.

Why is Orania called a ‘whites-only’ town?

Orania is currently home to around 3 000 residents, but the eventual plan for the town is that it will accommodate 30 000 and expand into an area the size of England, according to Mail Online.

It was established in 1991 by Carel Boshoff, the son-in-law of former prime minister Hendrik Verwoerd, who is often described as the “architect of apartheid”.

The town has been accused by many of attempting to revive apartheid, something the community has vehemently denied in the past.

Residents argue that they wish to preserve their Afrikaner cultural heritage and protect themselves from rampant crime in South Africa.

The Northern Cape town along the Orange River has its own flag and money and is protected by Article 235 of South Africa’s Constitution, which guarantees the right of self-determination.

