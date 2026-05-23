EFF calls for investigation into R5m salary of Parliament’s secretary

The EFF on Saturday called for an investigation into the R5 million salary of Parliament’s secretary Xolile George. It also...

The EFF on Saturday called for an investigation into the R5 million salary of Parliament’s secretary Xolile George.

It also accused the Joint Standing Committee on the Financial Management of refusing to place the issue on its agenda when it met on Friday.

“Instead of allowing the matter to be ventilated properly, the Committee leadership and ANC members refused to place the matter on the agenda, not because of any sound procedural or legal reason, but purely on partisan grounds and in defence of an increasingly indefensible arrangement,” the EFF said.

The committee had previously stated in March that George’s salary increase was lawful and closed the matter.

“Having exercised its oversight responsibility and considered all relevant facts and audit findings, the committee is satisfied that all processes relating to the recruitment and remuneration of the Secretary to Parliament were lawful, compliant and properly authorised. The committee, therefore, reaffirms the legitimacy of the appointment and the determination of remuneration, supports the continuation of the contract as lawfully concluded and formally closes the matter,” it said in a statement.

The EFF, however, said this was “concerning”.

“This is Parliament failing in its constitutional obligation of oversight and accountability. Parliament cannot selectively decide which matters deserve scrutiny and which matters must be buried for political convenience.”

Xolile George’s salary increase

In November 2023, Parliament announced it would investigate George’s salary increase.

It came after it was revealed that his salary at the time had increased to R4.4 million, which was a hike of almost 70%. It also emerged that the secretary to parliament should earn a maximum of R2.6 million.

The EFF on Saturday said George now gets paid approximately R5 million, of which around R4.9 million is reflected as basic salary. It accused the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane, of explaining that a share of George’s salary is made up of accumulated gratuity and future benefits.

“This explanation was incoherent, contradictory and deeply worrying. Parliament is not a private company listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange where executives are incentivised through complex stock options, deferred cash-outs and future earnings schemes,” it said.

“What makes the matter even worse is that the audited financial statements reportedly reflect the amount as ‘basic salary’ and not gratuity. This raises serious questions about the integrity of the disclosures made to Parliament, the accounting treatment of the remuneration package and whether Parliament has created secretive and irregular remuneration mechanisms for politically connected officials.”

Tsipane on Friday again denied that George’s salary amounts to nearly R5 million. She stressed that he had accumulated gratuities, which were owed to him at the end of his term.

“We have not affected any increase,” she reiterated.

EFF to approach court

The EFF would not accept this explanation and accused the committee of protecting George.

“Instead of allowing transparency and investigation, the committee has chosen political protection and suppression of oversight,” the EFF said.

The party said it will be taking the matter to court.