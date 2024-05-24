Over 14K inmates set to vote next week

People registered before admission to a correctional center will not be denied the opportunity to cast their votes

With elections being less than a week away, the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) revealed that over 14 000 inmates will take part in the election.

The DSC recently announced its readiness for the 2024 National and Provincial Elections, scheduled to take place next week under the assistance and regulation of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more! View Map

Inmate voting

A significant number of inmates, totalling 14,753, have registered to participate in the electoral process.

In collaboration with the IEC, the DCS planned and executed all logistical aspects of the voting process, ensuring a conducive environment for the electoral commission to fulfil its mandate.

This includes providing ballot papers, secure voting booths, and other essential logistics at correctional facilities.

ALSO READ: Oscar Mabuyane tells ANC volunteers to be friendly … just until elections (VIDEO)

Right to vote

According to Section 24B of the Electoral Act, prisoners are entitled to vote in elections for the National Assembly or provincial legislature.

To facilitate this, inmates who registered before admission to a correctional centre will not be denied the opportunity to cast their votes.

Furthermore, the transfer, release, or placement of inmates on voting day will be managed to ensure their right to vote is not impeded.

ALSO READ: 2024 elections: How many seats a party needs to change SA’s Constitution

To guarantee that inmates are well-informed about their rights and the voting process, the department said it provided detailed voter education to the detainees.

“We have implemented measures to ensure that eligible inmates can exercise their right to vote securely and transparently, marking a significant step forward in making our democratic processes inclusive and just,” said Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola.

Election spectators

According to the department, independent observers will be permitted to monitor the electoral process within correctional facilities, under IEC regulations.

Additionally, political parties will be allowed to observe the voting process, with a limited representation of two members per party, due to space constraints and security considerations.

ALSO READ: A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Is Wednesday a holiday?