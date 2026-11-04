Phakathi says MK party is ready to take over eThekwini, denies plotting against axed SG

The MK party says it will address some of eThekwini's challenges within 100 days.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party mayoral candidate for the City of eThekwini, Mxolisi Phakathi, says his party is ready to take over the metro after Wednesday’s voting process.

Phakathi cast his vote at the Harvest Church in uMhlanga, north of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Some polls suggest that Phakathi’s party is likely to emerge victorious at this round of local government elections.

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“I feel good about that because what I am saying is that uMkhonto weSizwe is the party that has the potential to change things and bring back the dignity of our people. I feel good about that; I feel good that uMkhonto weSizwe will be seen doing great things for our people,” he said.

100 day challenge

Phakathi said that if he becomes mayor of eThekwini, he wants to focus on the water challenges currently facing the metro.

“Everyone is crying about water in eThekwini, so in 100 days we must change the issue of water and make sure that our people have the best of life ever within the 100 days that we come in,” he said.

Coalitions

Phakathi said he believes that the MK party will govern the metro unilaterally.

However, he said that if a coalition had to be discussed, those talks would happen at his party’s national level.

“What we are saying is that we are going to take this municipality outright as the MK [party], so we have not spoken about a coalition.

“Remember, we are an organisation; it’s not a one-man show; the organisation collective decides,” he said.

Phakathi was accompanied to the voting station by his family, friends, and some of his party members.

He also responded to allegations made by the former secretary-general (SG) of his party, Sibonelo Nonvalo, who accused Phakathi of conspiring against him and leading to his removal as the engine of the party a few days before elections.

“The only thing that I can tell you is that my mother taught me something; she said if you have a problem of not self-introspecting. You will always self-destruct; that is the only thing that I can tell you.

“And the last thing that I can tell you is that if you come with meandos, we will also come with meandos,” he said.

Phakathi is also a national office bearer for the MK party.