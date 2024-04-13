PMC leader quit ANC because it is ‘not the future’

Peoples Movement for Change (PMC) leader Marius Fransman says he has abandoned the ANC because the ruling party is not the future in politics. However, he left on a good note. 'It's about the future, not the past' “I am not angry with the ANC, it’s about the future, not the past. In our party I am not fighting factional battles, unlike in the ANC,” Fransman said. Also, the ANC was not a strong party in the Western Cape and it would be difficult for it to defeat the Democratic Alliance (DA). Instead, a combination of the smaller parties would…

Peoples Movement for Change (PMC) leader Marius Fransman says he has abandoned the ANC because the ruling party is not the future in politics.

However, he left on a good note.

‘It’s about the future, not the past’

“I am not angry with the ANC, it’s about the future, not the past. In our party I am not fighting factional battles, unlike in the ANC,” Fransman said.

Also, the ANC was not a strong party in the Western Cape and it would be difficult for it to defeat the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Instead, a combination of the smaller parties would be able to knock the DA down, which was what they planned to do in the May elections.

“We are more of a social movement because politics is moving towards social movements. We are issue-driven, we want to focus on unemployed youth and those who dropped out of school,” he said.

Inclusivity, community cohesion, family values and a resilient nation

PMC stands for inclusivity, community cohesion and espouses family values and a resilient nation.

The party would promote economic stability by establishing job training and employment opportunities. It planned to integrate the taxi industry into the mainstream transport system.

The party would promote the rights of indigenous people, including land rights. These rights would also be extended to farm workers and dwellers.

Its ambitious economic growth plan encompasses an “economic Codesa”, a national dialogue of diverse voices to achieve consensus on the future direction of the economy.

“Such a dialogue akin to a new Codesa is imperative,” Fransman said.

Fransman joined by Plato

Fransman was joined by former DA MPL and ex-Cape Town mayor, Dan Plato, in the new party.

They hope to combine their strengths to boost the new party’s fortunes in the 29 May elections. Plato is expected to bring all his former DA supporters to the PMC.

Fransman foresees coalition government becoming the norm in all local governments throughout the country.

This is the sphere they plan to target, hence they are comfortable with PMC remaining a civic movement rather than a party.

