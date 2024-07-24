Series of cold fronts expected to hit the country this weekend

After a week of warmer weather, South Africans are being warned to brace for another series of cold fronts expected to make landfall this week.

According to Vox Weather, the cold weather is expected to hit the country over the weekend.

“The next two stronger cold fronts are arriving overnight into Friday with cold, wet, and windy weather in the southwest, and snow is possible this weekend in the Cape Provinces and over the southern Drakensberg.

Gauteng

“The weekend is still far off, but it looks like it could snow again from Saturday afternoon over the mountains in the Western Cape and Northern Cape and later also in the Eastern Cape and over the southern Drakensberg,” Vox Weather said.

Gauteng is unlikely to be affected by the cold weather, as residents are enjoying fine conditions with chilly mornings that warm up in the afternoon.

The mercury is expected to hover between minimums of 5°C to 26°C in Johannesburg, Pretoria and Vereeniging.

Forecast

Meanwhile, the weather is expected to be fine leading up to the weekend, with the South African Weather Service (SAWS) not issuing any alerts for Wednesday.

However, SAWS did forecast partly cloudy and cool but cold conditions over the south-western interior, with isolated showers along the south and west coast. Otherwise, it will be warm over places in the north, with isolated showers expected over KwaZulu-Natal.

Climate Change Bill

Meanwhile, with a myriad of catastrophic natural disasters in KwaZulu-Natal, the Western and Eastern Cape, President Cyril Ramaphosa found his pen and finally signed the Climate Change Bill into law on Tuesday.

The Bill outlines a national response, including mitigation and adaptation actions, and represents South Africa’s fair contribution to the global climate change effort.

It will be welcomed after years of the country lacking a regulatory mechanism that requires government departments to work cooperatively on climate change, despite being a signatory to the Paris Agreement.

