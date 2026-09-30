PODCAST: African Royal Rainbow Congress founder Thabiso Mabetwa calls for youth leadership

The African Royal Rainbow Congress shares its vision for youth-driven leadership in South Africa's political landscape.

African Royal Rainbow Congress (ARRC) founder and president Thabiso Mabetwa says South Africa needs a new generation of political leaders.

The 36-year-old former Congress of the People (Cope) member discussed his party’s ambitions ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

Speaking on The Movement podcast, Mabetwa said young South Africans were tired of being excluded from leadership.

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He argued that older politicians had dominated government for decades without resolving the country’s challenges.

Mabetwa said the ARRC was established in 2018 after his experience with Cope.

He described the party as a youth-driven movement focused on creating opportunities and improving communities.

Thabiso Mabetwa, founder and president of the African Royal Rainbow Congress (ARRC). Picture: Caslian Scott/The Citizen

Building from the ground up

Mabetwa said the ARRC was initially self-funded, with members contributing from their regular jobs.

The party is campaigning in Gauteng, North West and Mpumalanga, using door-to-door outreach to attract supporters.

He said the ARRC prioritises building support within communities before expanding its political influence.

Mabetwa highlighted unemployment, crime and limited opportunities as major concerns facing young South Africans.

He said the party wants to help young people access employment and skills development.

He also described initiatives involving local businesses to create jobs and address social challenges.

Tackling unemployment and crime

The ARRC also wants to improve safety by increasing youth employment within policing structures.

Mabetwa said community patrols need greater support from municipalities to improve safety in residential areas.

He also highlighted blocked drainage systems, poor service delivery and a lack of opportunities.

He said the party wants to work with local businesses to create employment and reduce drug abuse.

Encouraging youth participation

Mabetwa expressed concern about voter apathy among young people, saying political messaging needs to change.

He believes young voters need greater access to information about politics and democratic processes.

He also raised concerns about political connections influencing employment opportunities and access to government programmes.

Mabetwa said the ARRC wants to promote transparency, accountability and greater participation in local governance.

He said the party supports using technology to simplify membership and political engagement.

However, he expressed caution about electronic voting, citing potential vulnerabilities in digital systems.

Expanding the party’s reach

Mabetwa said the ARRC aims to expand its presence through community engagement and grassroots campaigning.

He described the party’s approach as building support from local communities before pursuing wider political influence.

He said the movement wants young South Africans to take an active role in shaping their future.

Mabetwa said the party’s central message is centred on a new generation, a new direction and creating opportunities for young people.

Podcast producer: Caslian Scott

Camera operator: Caslian Scott

Video editor: Dylan Mohlala