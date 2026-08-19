PODCAST: Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma defends March and March movement amid xenophobia criticism

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has rejected claims that March and March is targeting foreign nationals.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has defended the March and March movement amid accusations that its campaign against illegal immigration is xenophobic.

Speaking on The Movement podcast, Ngobese-Zuma said she started the movement because she was increasingly concerned about South Africa’s direction.

‘South Africans must come first’: Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma on immigration

She said the campaign was driven by concerns about unemployment, undocumented people and pressure on public services.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more! View Map

“I wasn’t inspired to be part of a movement. I was Inspired to start a movement,” she said.

Ngobese-Zuma rejected claims that March and March is targeting foreign nationals.

She argued that South Africa should prioritise its citizens while enforcing immigration laws.

She also dismissed suggestions that she is politically aligned with the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.

Ngobese-Zuma acknowledged her family connection to former president Jacob Zuma. However, she said this did not make her an MK party associate.

She also criticised political parties for failing to address illegal immigration and border security.

According to Ngobese-Zuma, South Africa’s immigration challenges are partly the result of political failures.

She questioned why undocumented South Africans were not prioritised by government.

Ngobese-Zuma claimed that about four million South Africans are undocumented. She said this creates problems when accessing jobs and government services.

‘I don’t think Ramaphosa cares about poor people’

She also criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa’s handling of the immigration debate.

Ngobese-Zuma accused the president of failing to understand the concerns of poor South Africans.

She said she would only meet Ramaphosa if the meeting could produce solutions to the immigration crisis.

The March and March leader also discussed developments in neighbouring Zimbabwe.

She criticised African governments for failing to address political and economic problems that contribute to migration.

Ngobese-Zuma said March and March would support Zimbabweans seeking to peacefully protest against their government.

Despite facing criticism from political parties and other groups, she said she was not intimidated.

Ngobese-Zuma said her long-term goal was to see South Africans protect the country’s resources and opportunities.

She insisted that her campaign was not motivated by personal financial difficulties.

“I’m marching because I want to sustain what I have and what we can have as a country,” she said.

She also rejected suggestions that she was seeking political office.

Ngobese-Zuma said her focus remained on changing what she believes is wrong in South Africa.