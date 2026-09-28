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Elite police team deployed as Wedela Tavern massacre death toll rises

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

28 September 2026

08:55 am

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The suspects were reportedly armed with AK-47s and handguns, and seriously injured several others.

Gauteng’s police chief Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni has assembled an elite multidisciplinary to crack the case of the Wedela tavern massacre that left 18 dead and 18 wounded.

Following the shooting spree, the criminals were alleged to have searched the patrons to remove their cellphones and other valuables. Picture: File / The Citizen

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Gauteng’s police chief Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni has assembled an elite multidisciplinary team – including top detectives, crime intelligence and forensic experts – to crack the case of the Wedela tavern massacre that left 18 dead and nearly two dozen wounded.

The South African Police Service (Saps) confirmed on Sunday that 13 males and four females were gunned down after suspects opened fire at a tavern in Wedela at roughly 9.30pm on Saturday.

Shootings

The suspects were reportedly armed with AK-47s and handguns.

Following the shooting spree, the criminals were alleged to have searched the patrons to remove their cellphones and other valuables.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said the charges have been updated to 18 counts of murder, 18 counts of attempted murder, two counts of malicious damage to property, and armed robbery.

“One more victim has died in hospital, bringing the total number of deceased to 18. Only four of the deceased have been identified, two South Africans and two Lesotho nationals,” Muridili said.

Victims identified

Muridili added that all the injured victims in hospital have been identified.

“According to information provided to the police, five were shot in the upper body and are critically wounded, while the others are in a stable condition.

“Operation Prosper, which includes the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and SAPS specialised operational units such as the Tactical Response Team (TRT) and Public Order Policing (POP), has also been roped in to update its operational matrix and intensify operations in Wedela and surrounding areas,” Muridili said.

Ramaphosa condemns shooting

Police said no arrests have been made so far.

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Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the recent mass shootings in Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), saying security forces have been instructed to intensify efforts to bring down violent crime.

Speaking to the media in Ekurhuleni on Sunday, Ramaphosa noted that violence and criminality continue to spread.

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