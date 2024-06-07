Political parties continue consulting after Ramaphosa’s GNU proposal

Engagements continue as South African parties try to come up with a governing arrangement.

Political parties were expected to discuss a proposal by the ANC to form a second Government of National Unity (GNU) since 1994.

Following the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the party had considered various options for governing with other parties, but had decided that the GNU model was the best.

This announcement has been met with mixed feelings by different political parties.

EFF: ‘We are opposed to the Governance of National Unity’

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) rejected the idea of a GNU.

The party indicated that a coalition of like-minded parties would be the best option for the country.

“We are opposed to the Governance of National Unity. We do not want to form part of a government with representatives of white colonial interest,” said EFF Deputy President Floyd Shivambu during a media briefing on Friday.

Shivambu said the party had begun the process of negotiations with the ANC for a possible coalition.

“We have begun having discussions with the ANC on a possible coalition government based on certain principles and those principles include the EFF’s seven non-negotiable cardinal pillars for economic freedom.”

Shivambu ruled out forming a government with the DA and FF Plus.

On the other hand, Democratic Alliance (DA) spokesperson Solly Malatsi said the party would take a position on the ANC’s GNU proposal once the federal council had met.

“We also hope to get more details from the ANC on what the GNU proposal entails which will then be deliberated by our federal executive and subsequently our federal council which is due to meet on Monday,” Malatsi said.

He said the DA was also in consultations with other political parties over the latest development in coalition talks.

“The DA welcomes the fact that negotiations are now moving into a direction of a substantive negotiation phase,” he said.

IFP: ‘ANC must be given space and time ‘

Meanwhile, IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said engagements with the ANC had begun as early as Sunday when the results were released.

“At our meeting with the ANC on Sunday, 02 June 2024, three scenarios were presented, inter alia, grand coalition, government of national unity, and minority government,” Hlengwa said.

Hlengwa said the IFP’s coalitions task team resolved that the ANC must be given space and time to apply its mind and consult further.

“In light of the announcement made by the ANC last night [Thursday] pronouncing a government of national unity as its preferred option, the IFPcoalitions task team will now engage the ANC and other parties further and report back to the IFP NEC on Monday, 10 June 2024,” Hlengwa said.

