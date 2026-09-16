Ramaphosa declares 4 November 2026 a public holiday for local elections

Ramaphosa urged South Africans to use the opportunity of the public holiday to exercise their democratic right to vote,

South Africa has had another public holiday added to its calendar after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared Wednesday, 4 November 2026, a public holiday to coincide with the local government elections.

The Presidency announced this on Tuesday, 16 September 2026.

Public holiday

Ramaphosa urged South Africans to use the opportunity of the public holiday to exercise their democratic right and civic duty by voting in this election, which empowers citizens to elect local public representatives and influence service delivery where they live.

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“President Cyril Ramaphosa has, in terms of Section 2A of the Public Holidays Act of 1994, declared Wednesday, 4 November 2026 – the date for local government elections – as a public holiday throughout the country”, the Presidency said,

Voting

The Presidency also reminded voters that they will only be able to cast their votes at the polling stations in wards where they are registered.

“In the event that voters may consider travel, they will not be able to transfer their votes to voting stations away from their designated wards.

“President Ramaphosa also urges employers to make provision for employees to exercise their Constitutional right to vote on 4 November,” the Presidency said.

Political spin warning

Meanwhile, ahead of South Africa’s 4 November 2026 local elections, Africa Check warns voters to look past political spin and ask sharper questions.

According to Africa Check, politicians often frame achievements against vague baselines.

As the EFF claimed, local government is in a “deep and worsening crisis,” while DA leader Geordin Hill‑Lewis promised to “fix what has been broken.”

ANC’s Dada Morero countered: “It means we have not collapsed; we must be doing something right.” Africa Check advises: Compared with when?

Promises

Africa Check said big numbers also mislead.

“The DA pledged 200,000 jobs in Johannesburg, but with 1.07 million unemployed, that’s less than a fifth. “Numbers can be true but still mislead,” Africa Check cautions.

Other tactics include vague promises like “reliable water,” reporting activity instead of outcomes, and campaigning on issues beyond municipal control.

Voters have been urged to ask: By when? Out of how many? Who is responsible? What happened to past promises?