Cast your ballot, get a treat: These restaurants will reward you for voting

Several South African restaurants have called on South Africans to vote and stop by for a free treat at their restaurants.

Millions of South Africans are taking to polls today in what is said to be the most hotly contested elections. Today’s election is also historic as it marks the 30th year of electoral democracy.

The excitement of voting in the air as South Africans hope for the country to turn a new leaf after elections.

Not only are ordinary South Africans and politicians excited about the elections, restaurants too are celebrating 30 years of democracy.

Restaurants offer free treats

Wimpy is running its Cups for Votes campaign, where voters can grab a free cup of coffee at any of their restaurants.

All you have to do is show them your marked left thumb and receive a free cup.

Mugg & Bean has also joined in the party.

“Voters can come and enjoy a perfectly poured Americano on us on 29 May 2024! Show us your voting mark to claim your coffee,” said the food chain on social media.

Voters can come and enjoy a perfectly poured Americano on us on 29 May 2024! Show us your voting mark to claim your coffee. Thanks to @SpurRestaurant for inviting us to join, and thanks to @wimpy_sa for founding #CoalitionCups. Democracy just became delicious! #CupsForVotes https://t.co/LDhJmVlAq6 pic.twitter.com/c8uoxw7KQd — Mugg & Bean ☕️☕️☕️ (@Mugg_and_Bean) May 28, 2024

Spur restaurant is also running its Thumbs up for our Democracy campaign where voters get a free cup of coffee for exercising their rights.

“Flash your voting thumb mark at Spur on Election Day for a FREE coffee. Available 29 May only,” it said on social media.

Thumbs up for our Democracy 👍🇿🇦

Flash your voting thumb mark at Spur on Election Day for a FREE coffee.

Available 29 May Only.#StrongandFree #VoteWithSpur pic.twitter.com/vqJLcpF9JU — Spur Steak Ranches (@SpurRestaurant) May 28, 2024

Krispy Kreme has also joined in the celebration for the country’s 30 years of democracy.

“Hey Mzansi! Reward yourself for making a difference,” said Krispy Kreme.

“Show us your inked finger, and grab a free original glazed doughnut on us! Available today, 29 May 2024, at Krispy Kreme Main Stores and Checkers Full Experience Stores.”

The offer is limited to one original glazed doughnut per person while stocks last.

Hey Mzansi! Reward yourself for making a difference!🤩🍩



Show us your inked finger, and grab a FREE Original Glazed® doughnut ON US!🍩



Available TODAY, 29 May 2024, at Krispy Kreme Main Stores & Checkers Full Experience Stores. pic.twitter.com/gruPyBkmix — Krispy Kreme ZA (@KrispyKreme_ZA) May 29, 2024

