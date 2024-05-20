Daily news update: No state assistance for Mapisa-Nqakula| Springboks’ transformation targets| ConCourt to rule on Zuma

In today’s news update, the department of defence has rejected former minister of defence and military veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s request for legal representation in her corruption case.

The United Independant Movement (UIM) has suspended youth leader Devon Hofmeyr from all party activities and positions, pending an investigation into allegations of breach of its constitutional code of conduct.

Furthermore, despite being hailed as a team for the nation, the Springboks have failed in their transformation targets, according to an internal report compiled by SA Rugby.

ConCourt to rule on Jacob Zuma’s election candidacy on Monday

Graft-tainted former president Jacob Zuma on Monday will learn whether he can legally be barred from standing as a candidate in the country’s May 29 general election.

Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

The decision by the Constitutional Court could have deep implications on the result of the imminent vote, and observers fear violent unrest if the decision goes against Zuma.

Worker rescued after construction site tragedy in Ballito

Rescuers in Ballito, located on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, have successfully freed a construction worker who was trapped under sand for hours at a construction site.

The site of the collapse in Ballito. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue

The man, reportedly in critical condition, was promptly taken to the hospital. Tragically, four of his colleagues lost their lives following an embankment collapse on Saturday morning, reports SABC News.

Hypertension: Number of people grappling with the silent killer skyrockets

Hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, isn’t just a number on a blood pressure monitor; it’s a serious medical condition with far-reaching consequences.

Globally, almost every one in three adults is hypertensive, with male prevalence slightly higher than females under 50 years age group. Picture: iStock

This silent killer significantly heightens the risk of heart disease, stroke, kidney issues, and a host of other ailments.

Defence dept rejects Mapisa-Nqakula’s request for legal assistance in corruption case

Nosiviwe Nqakula-Mapisa made the request last month following her appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court after handing herself over to police at the Lyttelton Police Station in Tshwane.

Defence and Military Veterans, Thandi Modise during a media briefing on 10 November. Picture: GCIS

The court granted Mapisa-Nqakula R50 000 bail with conditions. She is facing 12 counts of corruption involving R4.5 million dating back to when she was defence minister.

NATJOINTS will have zero tolerance towards threats, intimidation and lawlessness during elections

Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili said on Sunday they are confident that the measures that have been put in place are sufficient to ensure that the general elections proceed without any incidents of crime and disruption.

Picture: iStock

According Mosikili, the executive management of the SAPS recently visited each province to assess their state of readiness. “The work done with the respective provincial commissioners at the helm, confirms that all provinces are ready.”

Springboks fail transformation targets — report

Top franchises, the Bulls and Lions, have also come under fire in the report, which focused on the number of black players picked to play at international level during 2023, the year the Boks won a fourth World Cup in France.

The Springboks are considered to be too white, according to a new report on transformation. Picture: Steve Haag / Gallo Images

This is according to a report in Sunday’s Rapport newspaper, which adds that the audit encourages these teams to strive for better transformation without compromising quality and results.

Simbine finds another gear, charging to 100m world lead in Atlanta

Experienced sprinter Akani Simbine continued to gain momentum ahead of this year’s Olympic Games, storming to victory in the men’s 100m event at the Adidas Atlanta City Games in the United States on Saturday night.

Akani Simbine is in superb form in the build-up to the Paris Olympics. Picture: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Simbine completed the race in 9.90 seconds, clocking the third fastest time of his career, just 0.06 outside his three-year-old South African record of 9.84.

‘Recipes for Love and Murder’ finds global success despite lower local ratings

It’s rightfully said that charity begins at home, but rewards tend to be reaped elsewhere…it’s been the case for M-Net TV show Recipes for Love and Murder, which performed okay in Mzansi but saw great numbers internationally.

Recipes for Love and Murder was more popular with the international audience than the its Mzansi viewers. Picture: recipes_for_love_and_murder/Instagram

“Ratings in South Africa didn’t quite meet expectations, but we found that our international partner in this instance not only saw so much value in the show but had so much success selling it outside of our territories, outside of Africa,” Director for Premium Channels (M-Net and kykNET) Waldimar Pelser told The Citizen.

