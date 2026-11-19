More than 500 parties contested the elections, but most failed to secure significant voter support.

Despite a large number of political parties participating in the recent local government elections, voters still trust big parties, a trend experts attribute to the small parties’ poor consolidation and political bickering.

Besides, political analyst Ralph Mathekga says, the general fragmentation in SA politics, affecting all political parties in the country, is a significant factor in poor electoral performance.

Small parties struggle to build support

The fragmentation hits smaller parties the hardest because they lack the strategy to grow and are hit by perennial leadership squabbles.

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Voters often opt for the bigger parties at every election because smaller parties cannot consolidate support, or campaign effectively, causing them to lose votes.

Small parties often range between one and three percent of the vote, compared with the four percent to 10% monopolised by medium performers such as Freedom Front Plus, Inkatha Freedom Party, Patriotic Alliance, ActionSA, EFF, and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

The 20% to just over 30% share is reserved for the top achievers, the DA and the ANC.

Small parties don’t have a strategy on how to grow.

“Some of them start running into internal leadership problems, which we have seen more often with newly formed political parties,” said Mathekga.

The parties have weaker structures because they don’t invest much time and resources in building structures that will serve as useful vehicles for growth, he added.

Big parties continue to dominate the polls

A total of 674 political parties registered ahead of 2026 local government elections and over 500 contested.

Of these, the ANC got the most – albeit reduced votes – at 30.76%, followed by the DA (24.64%), MK (9.76%), EFF (6.22%), and ActionSA (5.67%).

The DA and ActionSA are the only two that have grown since the 2024 election.

The ANC, MK and EFF dropped drastically, while the small parties clustered at the bottom, and most tiny new parties did not make the cut.

Observers said many of the parties were initiated by individuals who registered them merely to contest elections, but failed to consolidate the necessary support, or build a campaign because of limited resources.

Leadership battles undermine smaller parties

But older, smaller parties, including the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania and Azapo, were hit by historic internal leadership squabbles involving factions and breakaways that ate into their support.

This is attributed to South African voters wary of political infighting.

Mathekga said South Africa could be gradually moving towards a two-party dominance system, as happened in the UK and US.

“The heavy-voter concentration on the ANC and DA could suggest South African politics is headed toward these two parties defining the main political poles, with others below them,” added Mathekga.

This is a sign of a maturing democracy, he said. Small parties come and go due to lack of support and internal squabbles.

Is South Africa moving towards a two-party system?

Political analyst and international relations expert at North-West University Jan Venter said one-party dominance in South Africa is over.

“Nothing in politics stays the same forever. In the past couple of years, the change has accelerated,” Venter said.

“Nothing in the world is going to curb the people’s demand for change in the world system.

“Political systems internationally are under a lot of stress and are pulling back on domestic systems, creating a loop that contributes to international stress. In the United Kingdom, Nigel Farage’s right-wing Reform UK party is threatening the Conservative party.

“Similarly, the South African political system is facing a ‘boiling pot of water hit’ as members move from party to party or form new parties.

“The fact that more than 500 parties contested these elections is a symptom of people worried that the more conventional parties do not have answers for them. People are serious about problems in South Africa and they want solutions,” Venter said.

He added the past few years saw promising parties like Cope dying – dropping from 11%, or 30 MPs, in 2009 to six in 2014, two in 2019 and then zero in 2024.

The EFF dropped from 10.8% in 2019 to 9.5% in 2024, then to just over 6.22% in the November local government elections.