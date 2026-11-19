When soldiers forget that they are there to render "support to the civil power"and believe they are above the law, coups become easy.

The people who run our lives – our politicians and our “civil servants” (in inverted commas because so few of them are civil) – seem to be unerringly sticking to the script of a slide into failed state status.

The VIP convoys get longer, the lists of successful prosecutions (of any crime) get shorter and the potholes expand in size.

But when you have the unedifying spectacle of soldiers and traffic cops standing toe-to-toe against each other and even pulling out guns, then your country has progressed beyond banana republic definitions and into another, lower, circle of hell.

The Battle of Visagie Street in Pretoria this week pitted the SA National Defence Force against the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) about who was allowed to ignore, and who was allowed to enforce, the traffic laws in the city.

From the top ranks of both institutions came conflicting statements implying they were in the right.

Does the military have a right to double-park and disrupt traffic when there is no national crisis?

We think the TMPD is correct when it says no.

Soldiers are there to render “support to the civil power”. When they forget that and believe they are above the law, coups become easy.