Zille warns Joburg voters: Split opposition vote could keep ANC in power [WATCH]

The battle for the City of Johannesburg is a high-stakes political contest ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

DA mayoral candidate Helen Zille has warned that Johannesburg could be plunged into deeper instability and corruption if opposition votes are fragmented after next month’s elections, arguing that the real contest for control of South Africa’s economic hub is between the DA and the ANC.

The battle for the City of Johannesburg is a high-stakes political contest ahead of the upcoming local government elections, centred on severe municipal decay, a multi-billion-rand Eskom debt, and a fierce clash between the ANC and opposition challengers like the DA and ActionSA.

Battle for Joburg

Led in its mayoral campaign by Zille, the DA is running on a “Get Joburg Working for All” platform, vowing to fix infrastructure, crack down on corruption, and create 200 000 new jobs.

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Headed in the city by Mayor Dada Morero and regional chair Loyiso Masuku, the ANC defends its tenure amid internal power struggles, leadership instability (nine mayors in eight years), and mounting pressure over service delivery.

ActionSA, led by Herman Mashaba, positions itself as an alternative focused on reversing urban decay, reviving the local economy, and improving inner-city management.

The EFF, led in the contest by figures like Tlaleng Mofokeng, is pushing a radical economic and land-reform agenda, while the MK party and Rise Mzansi, newer or shifting political forces, are also contesting the 270-seat council.

Zille warning

However, Zille warns fragmented vote could hand Joburg back to ANC-led coalition

She said Johannesburg residents face a stark choice at the polls, warning that a fragmented opposition vote could ultimately pave the way for an ANC-led coalition to retain influence in the city’s government.

Speaking to author and broadcaster Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh about coalition politics and the upcoming local government elections, Zille argued that despite growing support for smaller opposition parties, the battle for leadership of Johannesburg remains primarily between the DA and the ANC.

“The choice in this election is the ANC or the DA. One of us is going to be the biggest party in a coalition,” she said.

Fragmented vote

Zille cautioned that even if the DA secured around 40% of the vote and emerged as the largest party by a significant margin, it could still end up on the opposition benches if several smaller parties aligned with the ANC and its allies.

She outlined a scenario in which the ANC, MK Party, EFF and smaller parties could collectively muster enough support to form a governing coalition despite the DA winning the largest share of the vote.

“Even if we get 40%, we could very well end up in opposition. We will be the biggest party by far if we get 40%,” she said.

Maths

Coalition arithmetic is expected to play a decisive role in Johannesburg, where no party is widely expected to secure an outright majority.

However, Zille maintained that a stronger DA performance could give the party more leverage in coalition negotiations.

“If we get 45%, then we can do a coalition with some smaller parties,” she said.

Rejecting ANC coalition calls

Zille also pushed back against suggestions that the DA should consider a coalition with the ANC for stability.

According to her, such an arrangement would undermine efforts to tackle corruption and maladministration in the city.

“There are lots of people pushing us hard to do a deal with the ANC. But I need to ask this question: Please tell me how we get rid of corruption in coalition with the ANC.”

Zille argued that restoring Johannesburg would require a far-reaching cleanup operation targeting corruption and criminal networks that she believes have become entrenched in municipal government.

“We have to do something that will end the rampant criminality in Joburg,” she said.

Helen Zille on whether the DA and ANC could do a deal in JHB. https://t.co/qL7I03ui7u – Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh (@SizweMpofuWalsh) October 20, 2026

Corruption

Zille suggested that a strengthened anti-corruption drive, supported by robust witness protection measures and independent investigations, would be necessary to expose wrongdoing and hold those responsible accountable.

“And with the ANC in government, I just don’t see how it is going to be possible to expose it all, and then to cut it out root and branch.”

High-stakes election

The comments come as political parties intensify campaigning efforts in Johannesburg, where coalition instability has repeatedly disrupted governance over recent years.

Zille said many voters who have become frustrated with the ANC’s track record would view a return to ANC-backed governance as a betrayal of the electorate’s desire for change.

“Having rejected the ANC so powerfully, to then see it coming back,” she said, would be difficult for many residents to accept.

‘Madlanga moment’

With coalition talks likely to determine who governs the country’s largest metro, Zille insisted that every additional vote for the DA would strengthen its ability to prevent an ANC-led coalition and deliver stable government in Johannesburg.

Over the weekend, Zille declared that the city needed “its own Madlanga moment” and pledged to launch an independent investigation into corruption within the municipality.