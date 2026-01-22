The power struggle going on in Joburg

Sources in the municipality speak of it being run “on autopilot”.

The allegation that the Joburg City manager hired buses for the ANC to convey its supporters to its birthday celebrations in the North West would be serious, if it were true.

The ANC has denied it asked for any donations. But all that is beside the point.

The fact that such an allegation has been levelled against Floyd Brink, from sources somewhere within the ANC in the city, indicates that there is a serious power struggle going on.

Brink told an ANC regional meeting over the weekend that he does not report to the city’s mayor, Dada Morero, but to the newly elected regional chair, Loyiso Masuku.

Morero lost out on that job recently but was allowed to remain on as mayor.

The hoary old ANC characteristic, "two centres of power" raises its ugly head again.

It doesn’t take a brain surgeon to see what the consequences are of having a rudderless administration.

Service delivery is getting worse by the day: power failures, water shortages, breeding potholes are testimony to the lack of leadership.

Premier Panyaza Lesufi needs to earn his substantial salary and crack the whip… or President Cyril Ramaphosa must do it for him.