Ernst Roets resigns from Solidarity Movement and AfriForum after 20 years

By Cornelia Le Roux

19 Feb 2025

'Live out my calling and truly mean something': Ernst Roets announced that he will be parting ways with AfriForum and the Solidarity Movement

Afriforum Solidarity Movement Ernst Roets resigns

Ernst Roets resigned from the Solidarity Movement on 19 February 2025. Pictures: Instagram/ ernstroets and Gallo Images/ Netwerk24/ Deaan Viviers

Ernst Roets has resigned from the Solidarity Movement, after more than 20 years of service, to “pursue other opportunities”.

Roets was appointed head of policy of the Solidarity Movement in August 2023 after previously being AfriForum’s deputy CEO, as well as head of strategy and international liaison.

‘More space for me outside Solidarity’ – Ernst Roets

“I made this decision because I became convinced that there is more space for me outside the Solidarity Movement to live out my calling and truly mean something to our people – that I will be able to make a greater contribution outside the movement,” Roets explained in a statement posted on social media.

“Over the past few weeks, I have once again realised how incredible my wife and children, my family and my close friends are. I am overwhelmed by a feeling of gratitude, more than anything else. My excitement about the chapter ahead is much greater than the sadness with the chapter I am closing.

‘Deeply grateful’

“I am deeply grateful to the Solidarity Movement, and especially AfriForum, for the opportunities I have received, the experiences I have gained and the friends I have made,” Roets added.

In turn, the Solidarity Movement thanked Roets for his commitment over the years and
wished him all the best for his future endeavours.

