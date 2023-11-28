Back to stage 6 load shedding as Eskom replenishes energy reserves

South Africa will have stage 4 load shedding from 5am until 8pm, and stage 6 from 8pm until 5am until Saturday morning.

After a two-day break, South Africans are already back to stage 6 load shedding.

Eskom confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that in order to replenish emergency reserves, stage 4 load shedding would only continue until 8pm, after which the country will move to stage 6 until 5am on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: City Power denies it imposed stage 8 load shedding on residents

“The pattern of implementing Stage 4 from 5am until 8pm and Stage 6 from 8pm until 5am will be repeated daily until Saturday morning,” Eskom posted on X.

“Unplanned outages increased by 401 MW to 15 825MW, whilst planned maintenance increased by 555 MW to 6 835MW of generation capacity. 1300 MW of generation capacity was returned to service in the last 24 hours.”

ALSO READ: ‘EskomSePush’s load shedding time slots not correct’: City Power clarifies two-hour interval confusion

The tweet concluded that Eskom will closely monitor the power system and communicate changes to load sheading should they occur.

This is a developing story.