Ex-athlete Alyssa Conley is face behind women empowerment campaign

Alyssa Conley, featured in Momentum's campaign, shared her journey from athletics to rugby, overcoming stereotypes and setbacks.

Alyssa Conley at the unveiling of the campaign theme: My Success By Design, in Sandton last month. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

At the forefront of Momentum’s She Owns Her Success campaign is Alyssa Conley, a 200m African athletics championships silver medallist whose compelling story captivated the audience.

She emphasised her desire to not be defined by a single aspect of her identity, having transitioned from athletics to rugby sevens despite facing scepticism and losing sponsorships.

“As an athlete who achieved Olympic success, I was often seen as just a sexy woman on track and sponsors would approach me based on that image. I decided to challenge that perception by transitioning from athletics to rugby and lost sponsors,” she said.

How she did it

Conley noted the importance of mental resilience throughout her sprinting career, including overcoming injuries and setbacks.

“I’ve had to be mentally strong throughout my career. I faced injuries before the 2012 Olympics, was out for four years, and had to bounce back for the 2016 Olympics,” she said.

“I was also dropped from the 2017 world championships team. Changing careers and facing Covid required even more resilience.”

Addressing the media, Qhawekazi Mdikane, executive head of Momentum Brand Marketing, said despite historic strides in gender equality, female athletes continued to face significant hurdles.

She noted “South Africa is brimming with incredibly talented female athletes waiting to take their rightful places on the local and global sporting stage”.

“Female athletes need the tools and know-how when it comes to getting sponsorships and endorsements and driving the journey to success,” she said.

“Women have the potential to achieve great things and reach incredible heights in their careers, lives and communities. It’s time we change outdated narratives that hold women back and create spaces where they can thrive, inspire, and lead the next generation,” Mdikane said.

Harvard professor Anita Elberse, an expert in the commercialisation of sports, is set to bring her expertise through a masterclass which will equip female athletes with vital tools for managing their brands.