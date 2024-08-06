Eluned Morgan sworn in as first female leader of Wales

Morgan, 57, became the new Welsh Labour leader last month, making her the party's nominee to become first minister of Wales.

Eluned Morgan becomes the first female leader of Wales. Photo: X/A.Radaideh

Eluned Morgan was on Tuesday sworn in as Wales’ first female leader after lawmakers in the devolved parliament elected her to replace Vaughan Gething who lasted just four months in charge.

Lawmakers in Wales’s 60-member assembly, the Senedd, confirmed the nomination having been recalled from recess.

Gething, who became the first black leader of a government in a European country when he was elected in March, stepped down last month after a series of controversies.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, leader of the UK Labour party, called Morgan’s election as head in Wales “fantastic news” and said she brought “a wealth of experience and a track record of delivery” to the job.

Morgan, a Senedd member since 2016, served as a member of the European Union parliament for 15 years from 1994 and promoted herself as a “unity candidate”.

Welsh Labour has been split in recent months after Gething faced criticism for accepting a £200,000 ($255,500) donation from a man convicted of environmental crimes and a leaked phone message that led to a minister’s dismissal.

He lost a no-confidence, vowed to fight on, but reversed that decision.

All the other potential candidates expected to run in the party leadership race threw their support behind Morgan.

The Welsh government, based in Cardiff, has limited devolved powers to set policy in areas such as transport, environment, health and education.

© Agence France-Presse