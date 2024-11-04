Work begins on rail link between Gauteng and Polokwane

Work has begun on a feasibility study supervised by the department of transport on a possible high-speed rail link between Gauteng and Polokwane.

It is hoped the study will be complete by the end of next year and, if the project is approved, work could start in 2026, providing much-needed jobs for people in Limpopo.

Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuha and her counterpart, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, met last month to discuss the project, which resulted in the approval of an implemental protocol document, constituting a formal agreement between the two parties.

The meeting also initiated the process for the nomination and appointment of a joint project manager.

Both provinces have since agreed to engage in joint consultations with the Presidency, departments of finance, transport, cooperative governance and traditional affairs, and trade, industry and competition to secure buy-ins for the project.

However, it is understood the president has tasked the department of transport to lead the process and oversee the finalisation of the feasibility study.

