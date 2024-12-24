Call for responsible drinking to save lives on roads

“Be merry and not bury” is the message as South Africa battles road fatalities and alcohol-related violence this festive season.

As fears of irresponsible binge-drinking – behind soaring road fatalities and gender-based violence – have gripped South Africa during the festive season, the liquor industry has called for responsible alcohol usage.

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, binge-drinking is consuming alcohol to a 0.08% or 0.08 grams concentration per decilitre or higher.

The pattern corresponds to men guzzling five or more drinks or women downing four or more in about two hours.

Call for responsible drinking

With Transport Minister Barbara Creecy having put the country’s road fatality figure at 512 since 1 December and 941 motorists arrested for drunk driving, a SA Breweries (SAB) top executive and the National Liquor Traders’ Association (NLTA) convenor have implored people to “be merry and not bury”.

“Every time you choose not to drink and drive, you’re taking a stand for life. You’re protecting families, preserving futures and contributing to a safer South Africa. The cost of inaction is too high for any of us to bear,” cautioned Zoleka Lisa, SAB vice-president for corporate affairs.

ALSO READ: Justin Timberlake given community service in drunk driving case

Statistics, said Lisa, showed that South Africa had one of the highest rates of road accidents globally, with a significant number caused by impaired driving.

“This reality hits home harder when you understand that these are not just numbers, but represent real people, stories and futures, cut short in an instant.

“I believe each one of us has a role to play in changing this reality,” said Lisa.

‘Each of us has a role to play’

She added: “Everyday lives are lost to road accidents that could have been prevented.

“Families are torn apart, futures cut short – all because of one selfish decision: to drink and drive. This reality demands action from all of us.”

ALSO READ: Northern Cape police officer arrested for drunk driving (VIDEO)

Lisa said tackling drinking and driving required “a collective effort – from individuals making better choices, to businesses and law-enforcement agencies working together”.

She described alcohol evidence centres (AECs), established in partnership with law enforcement agencies, as “one of the most powerful tools we have developed in the fight against drinking and driving”.

“These centres are a testament to what is possible when the private sector and public institutions work together to prioritise safety and accountability. AECs streamline the process of identifying and prosecuting impaired drivers, bolstering law enforcement’s ability to hold offenders accountable.

Alcohol evidence centres

“This is while reinforcing that drinking and driving is intolerable and will be met with swift, decisive action. What makes this model so effective is its dual focus.”

NLTA’s Lucky Ntimane said compliance remained “a cornerstone in preventing alcohol abuse and irresponsible usage”.

NOW READ: Mpumalanga driver nabbed for driving at 199km/h in a VW Golf 5