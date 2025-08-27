First rains of Spring? Here’s when you can start swimming

While Gauteng residents have been experiencing colder-than-usual mornings, is there a chance of snow?

South Africans eager for the first spring showers may not have to wait long, as the South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecast the possibility of early thunderstorms by mid-September.

First signs of spring rain

According to Saws forecaster Tokelo Chiloane, isolated thunderstorms could begin forming in the coming weeks, although they are unlikely to bring heavy rainfall.

“By mid-September, we sometimes see the first thunderstorms in the region. However, they usually produce very little rain,” Chiloane said.

She explained that the strength of the first spring rains depends on the presence of a rain-producing weather system.

“If a rain-producing system is present, the thunderstorms might bring slightly more rainfall,” she added.

No snow on the cards

While Gauteng residents have been experiencing colder-than-usual mornings, Chiloane ruled out any chance of snowfall in the weeks ahead.

“No snow is currently forecasted for our area in the coming weeks,” she confirmed.

For snow to fall in Gauteng or the broader northeastern parts of South Africa, very specific conditions need to align.

“A strong, rain-producing weather system—such as a cut-off low—is needed. This type of system has a cold core, which means it significantly lowers both maximum and minimum temperatures for a few days,” Chiloane said.

If such a system combines with a cold front or a ridging high-pressure system, the possibility of snow slightly increases.

However, Chiloane stressed that this is “very uncommon in spring due to the lack of sufficient moisture (water vapour) in the atmosphere during this time of year.”

Cooler days are still expected

Although the probability of snow is less than 30%, the region could still experience chilly weather spells before summer arrives in December.

“While we may still experience significantly lower temperatures, the chance of snow falling in Gauteng or the broader northeastern parts of South Africa is less than 30%,” Chiloane said.

