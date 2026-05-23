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Cool conditions for most of SA on Sunday with showers in eastern parts of country

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Compiled by Gareth Cotterell

Digital Editor

4 minute read

23 May 2026

05:49 pm

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Find out what the latest forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 24 May 2026.

weather South Africa cool cloudy Sunday 24 May 2026

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The South African Weather Service (Saws) expects cloudy and cool conditions in most parts of South Africa on Sunday, with isolated to scattered showers along the KwaZulu-Natal coast and eastern parts of Mpumalanga.

The weather service added that the upper parts of the Northern Cape will be warm.

Weather warnings for 24 May 2026

Saws did not issue any alerts for severe weather or dangerous fire conditions.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 24 May:

Gauteng:

Morning fog patches are expected in the southern parts, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate

Mpumalanga:

Morning frost in parts of the Highveld, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool. Warm conditions in the Lowveld where isolated rain and showers are expected.

Limpopo:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated rain and showers in the Lowveld.

North West:

Partly cloudy and cool.

Free State:

Partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and rain along the Lesotho border.

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Northern Cape:

Morning fog along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Morning fog along the south and west coasts, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but warm in the western parts.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly but light and variable along the south coast, where it will become easterly to north-easterly in the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Low

Eastern Cape (western half):

Morning fog patches in places over interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with light rain in places along the coast. It will be cold in places in the northern parts.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming light south-easterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning and evening fog in places over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-westerly, becoming south-easterly south of Cape St. Lucia from the afternoon but light and variable towards the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate

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South African Weather Service (Saws) weather warnings

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