All flights at King Phalo Airport in East London cancelled until further notice

The flights have been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions

The Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has confirmed that all inbound and outbound flights at King Phalo Airport have been postponed due to adverse weather.

ACSA spokesperson Ernest Mulibana said all flights have been cancelled until further notice.

“The weather conditions will be monitored throughout the day, and should conditions allow for optimal safe flight operations, normal operations will resume.

“Passengers are encouraged to continuously check flight information updates on the ACSA App and directly with the airlines. ACSA apologises for the inconvenience caused,” said Mulibana.

Frustrated passengers

Meanwhile, Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said they have taken note of passengers’ frustration over the postponement of flights.

“The delays are said to be due to navigation systems that are further exacerbated by poor visibility due to adverse weather conditions in most parts of the province including East London.

The department, as custodians of transport in the province, is in contact with its national counterpart to constantly check on the progress while lasting solutions are sought to the navigation challenges,” Binqose said.

Cancelled flights

Last month, six flights were cancelled and two others were delayed due to severe weather conditions and the suspension of certain Instrument Flight Procedures at King Phalo Airport.

Mulibana said the flight procedures were undergoing mandatory periodic reviews for safety reasons.

“Therefore, under certain weather conditions, particularly with reduced visibility, aircraft may not be able to procedurally commence approach and landing. King Phalo Airport has two runways which could not be used until the weather conditions improved.

Air Traffic Navigation Services

In August, Air Traffic Navigation Services (ATNS) suspended procedures for all instrument-navigation flight approaches at airports in George, Kimberley, Polokwane, Mthatha and Richards Bay indefinitely.

Air Traffic Navigation Services explained that the ongoing crisis is mainly due to a maintenance programme for instrument flight procedures that it is conducting at the airports.

It said under the suspension, pilots may fly visual approaches in favourable weather conditions. However, at night or during cloudy, misty or rainy weather, approaches may not be permissible.

