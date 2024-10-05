SA and US airport agreement to boost economy

A partnership between Acsa and Atlanta Airport aims to enhance economic growth, tourism, and operational efficiency in South Africa.

An agreement that the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has signed with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) will help to grow the economy of the country, according to economic experts.

The recently signed Sister Airport Cooperation Agreement is part of the US-South Africa Atlanta Phambili Initiative, a programme designed to foster economic, educational, and cultural exchanges between the two nations.

According to the two entities, the partnership will promote collaboration in operational best practices, passenger services and air cargo management between the two major international hubs.

Speaking to Saturday Citizen yesterday, economist Dawie Roodt said: “The agreement will improve the flow of business people and tourists visiting South Africa. It will play a vital role in terms of improving the economy of the country, especially the tourism sector and other related sectors that will benefit from the agreement.”

Roodt said the country needs to create a safer environment for visitors if it wants to see the full benefits of the deal.

Cosatu parliamentary coordinator Matthew Parks welcomed the partnership agreement and said it was a positive boost that can bring technical and other expertise to Acsa and help further enhance its capacity and importance.

“We hope that this will include technical advice on improving airline turnaround times as well as baggage theft and security, such as detecting drugs and other contraband smuggling which have been major challenges for South African airports.

Atlanta is a major international transit hub including for Delta’s flights to Cape Town and OR Tambo.

“We hope this partnership will lead to further international flights between these destinations and in particular that South African Airways can be granted a slot as it continues on its path to recovery and reopens its international routes. These will bolster international tourism for South Africa, a jobs-rich sector with great potential.”

He further said the partnership holds the opportunity to expand trade between Atlanta, a city with a large and thriving African-American population as well as the US with South Africa and the SADC region.

Acsa CEO Mpumi Mpofu said the cooperation would create opportunities for innovation in passenger experience and operational efficiency.

“This agreement reinforces our shared vision for progress and positions both of our airports to better serve our communities.”

Commenting on the effectiveness of the agreement Jan Lennon, interim general manager of ATL said in this age of global connectivity, the partnership represented an incredible opportunity for growth and learning.

“We are excited to work closely with our colleagues at OR Tambo Airport to enhance connectivity and share expertise.”