Flights to Joburg back on, but expect delays at George Airport

FlySafair confirms delays at multiple airports across the country due to bad weather and technical issues.

Bad weather and the suspension of critical Air Traffic Navigation System (ATNS) procedures on Tuesday caused more headaches for passengers at George Airport in the Western Cape.

Several flights were cancelled at the airport on Monday after bad weather wreaked havoc.

FlySafair announced on Tuesday morning that its planes would continue to operate despite the bad weather.

Adding to the delays was the suspension of critical ATNS procedures.

ALSO READ: I flew business class to Dubai, but I really missed economy

ATNS

According to the Department of Transport, “ATNS is responsible for the maintenance of flight instrument procedures such as the standard instrument departures, standard arrival routes, and en route procedures.”

“We understand that this disruption may cause inconvenience to your travel plans, and we sincerely apologise for that.

“We are working diligently with ATNS to resolve the situation,” the airline said in a message to passengers.

Flights are now set to depart from Johannesburg at noon.

These are the flights affected and their updated departure times:

FA 220 is expected to depart Johannesburg at noon and is estimated to arrive in George at 14:00.

FA 250 is expected to depart Johannesburg at noon and is estimated to arrive in George at 14:00.

FA 258 is expected to depart Johannesburg at 12:30 and is estimated to arrive in George at 14:30.

FA 221 is expected to depart George at 14:35 and is estimated to arrive in Johannesburg at 16:25.

FA 251 is expected to depart George at 14:40 and is estimated to arrive in Johannesburg at 16:35.

FA 259 is expected to depart George at 15:10 and is estimated to arrive in Johannesburg at 17:05.

ALSO READ: Just 7 days of jet fuel left at OR Tambo International Airport

Bad weather

FlySafair reports that heavy rain, low clouds, and strong winds are among the severe weather conditions affecting airport operations.

“[These conditions] have created conditions unsuitable for safe flight operations.”

The South Africa weather service said on Tuesday that there was a 30% chance of scattered rainfall in the George area.

Other delayed flights

Furthermore, the airline announced delays in flights between Johannesburg and Durban, and Cape Town and Johannesburg due to technical issues on Tuesday.

FA 298 is expected to depart Johannesburg at 08:15 and is estimated to arrive in Cape Town at 10:40.

FA 299 is expected to depart Cape Town at 11:15 and is estimated to arrive in Johannesburg at 13:20.

FA 344 is expected to depart Johannesburg at 13:55 and is estimated to arrive in Durban at 15:05.

FA 345 is expected to depart Durban at 15:40 and is estimated to arrive in Johannesburg at 16:50.

FA 288 is expected to depart Johannesburg at 17:00 and is estimated to arrive in Durban at 18:10.

FA 289 is expected to depart Durban at 18:45 and is estimated to arrive in Johannesburg at 19:55.

“We would like to extend our apologies to the customers of these flights for the inconvenience of this delay, and we thank them for their patience in allowing us to always act conservatively in the interest of safety.”

NOW READ: Bad weather grounds flights to Joburg from George Airport