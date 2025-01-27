South Africa

By Oratile Mashilo

27 Jan 2025

12:45 pm

JUST IN: Bad weather grounds flights to Joburg from George Airport

FlySafair have confirmed that six of its flights between George and Joburg have been cancelled due to bad weather.

Flights cancelled due to bad weather

Image used for illustration. Picture: Supplied

Several flights to Johannesburg from George airport in the Western Cape have been delayed on Monday.

FlySafair confirmed that six of its flights between George and Joburg had been cancelled due to bad weather.

“The severe weather conditions, including heavy rain, low clouds, and strong winds, have created conditions unsuitable for safe flight operations.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is our top priority,” the airline said.

These are the flights affected and their departure times:

  • FA220: Johannesburg to George – 11:00
  • FA221: George to Johannesburg – 13:35
  • FA650: Johannesburg to George – 12:35
  • FA651: George to Johannesburg – 15:10
  • FA252: Johannesburg to George – 16:00
  • FA253: George to Johannesburg – 18:35

FlySafair apologised for the cancellations and said those affected could contact them for assistance via email or SMS to cancel or change their bookings.

Those impacted can visit their website to learn more about the cancellation process.

This is a developing story

airports flights flysafair weather Western Cape

