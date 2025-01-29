More people flew in and out SA airports in the festive season than the year before: This was the busiest day

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) reported a significant recovery in passenger traffic during the 2024 peak travel period, reaching 91% of pre-pandemic levels and marking a 5% year-on-year increase.

Acsa CEO Mpumi Mpofu addressed the media on Tuesday at the post-peak season briefing.

She reported that the company had more than 5.46 million passengers over the 2024 festive season, an increase from the 3.5 million passengers received during the 2023 festive period.

“This success is a testament to the commitment of our team and the strength of our infrastructure, which allowed us to meet and exceed expectations during one of the busiest times of the year,” Mpofu stated.

The busiest day during the festive period occurred on 13 December 2024, with 139 935 passengers and 1 139 air traffic movements recorded.

Operational challenges

Despite the strong performance, Acsa faced operational challenges at O.R. Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) and Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) during the period that required immediate intervention.

According to Mpofu, ORTIA experienced a four-hour fuel supply disruption on 9 December due to a valve failure at its Jet A1 fuel storage facility.

“The faulty valve was repaired, and the replacement valve was installed on 11 December.

“Acsa submitted the valve for laboratory analysis to determine the cause, with a full report expected early in 2025,” she added.

Additionally, between 15 and 16 December 2024, passport control delays at ORTIA occurred due to performance issues with the Biometric Movement Control System.

Mpofu said that Acsa worked closely with the Border Management Agency (BMA), advising passengers to arrive three hours before departure and activating backup systems to improve passenger flow efficiency.

Fuel supply disruptions

Furthermore, a fire at National Petroleum Refiners of South Africa (Natref) earlier this month forced a shutdown, cutting off 72% of the region’s fuel supply and affecting air travel

Acsa collaborated with fuel suppliers, airlines, and government departments to secure 121.1 million litres of jet fuel at ORTIA.

Alternative supply solutions were implemented, ensuring fuel transportation from Durban via rail and pipeline.

Plans to expand routes

Mpofu said Acsa remains focused on achieving full pre-pandemic recovery while diversifying revenue streams to strengthen the aviation sector.

“The travel sector has shown remarkable resilience, and we are optimistic about continued growth in passenger and cargo traffic in the coming financial year,” she added.

She further concluded that plans are in place to expand international routes, attract new airline carriers, and maintain the high operational standards passengers have come to expect.

“Despite some challenges, our ability to navigate these complexities and maintain a high standard of service reflects the resilience of our staff and the strength of our team.”

