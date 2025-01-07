SA Weather issues several warnings for severe weather

The country has been battered by severe thunderstorms since Sunday with a number of areas including Sun City affected.

With a number of accidents already recorded across the country due to adverse weather conditions, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued further warnings.

The country has been battered by severe thunderstorms since Sunday, with several areas, including the Sun City holiday resort in the North West province, affected when uprooted trees damaged multiple cars.

According to SAWS, the inclement weather forecast is set to continue on Tuesday, warning of disruptive rainfall, hail and strong winds for various areas across the country.

Warnings

Orange level 5 warning for disruptive rain leading to flooding of roads and settlements(formal and informal), danger to life due to fast flowing streams, damage to property, infrastructure, loss of live hood and livestock is expected over Zululand and Mkhanyakude Districts of KwaZulu-Natal.

“Yellow level 4 warning for disruptive rainfall leading to flooding roads, settlements, damage to infrastructure is expected northern parts of KwaZulu Natal and the Highveld of Mpumalanga,” SAWS warned.

SAWS also issued another yellow level 4 warning severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours and large amount of small hail and damaging winds leading to flooding of roads and settlements, the displacement of affected communities and damage to formal and informal structures are expected along the escarpment and the Lowveld of Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

“Yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rainfall leading to localised flooding and localised damages to infrastructure and low-lying areas and bridges, is expected over the extreme eastern parts of the North West, extreme eastern parts of the Free State and south-western parts of Western Bushveld of Limpopo as well as Gauteng.”

ALSO READ: Level 8 warning: Disruptive rain to hit KZN, Gauteng and other provinces

Fire

SAWS also warned of fire in a few areas.

“Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape.”

Gauteng

Gauteng will be warm in the north, otherwise cloudy and cool with widespread showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga

Cloudy and cool to warm with widespread showers and thundershowers but isolated to scattered in the eastern Highveld and the Lowveld.

Limpopo

Saws said Limpopo residents can expected cloudy and warm to hot with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers but isolated in the Lowveld where it will be partly cloudy.

North West

The North West will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers but partly cloudy and hot in the west with isolated thundershowers.

Free State

Residents can anticipate cloudy conditions in the east with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated thundershowers, except in the extreme west.

Northern Cape

Partly cloudy in the east and central, otherwise fine and warm to hot but cool along the coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape

Fine in the north, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot but cool along the south-west and south coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly to southerly.

Western half of the Eastern Cape

Cloudy with fog in the south at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but cloudy with light rain in the extreme east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape

Morning fog, otherwise cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the extreme west. The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal

Residents can expect warm weather in the north-east, otherwise otherwise cloudy and cool with widespread showers and thundershowers but scattered in the south. Morning fog is expected over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly south of Durban, otherwise moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly.

NOW READ: WATCH: At least 18 people killed in crash on N3 near Van Reenen’s Pass in KZN