Food, car batteries and truck worth nearly R1 million seized at Beitbridge

Since the start of the 2025/26 festive season operations, the BMA has recorded several successful interceptions.

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has seized non-perishable food, car batteries, and a Hyundai truck valued at R 921 000 that were intended for smuggling into South Africa.

The significant disruption to the smuggling of illicit goods and food items occurred on Monday, 15 December 2025, at the Beitbridge Port of Entry.

Interceptions

BMA spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi said since the start of the 2025/26 festive season operations, the BMA has recorded several successful interceptions.

“More than R350 000 worth of non-perishable food items, as well as 210x car batteries weighing 2063 and valued at over R412 600, were intercepted.

“The BMA also intercepted a H100 Hyundai truck with the value of R159 000. These interceptions were made successful through the deployment of advanced, multi-faceted surveillance technology in operationally vulnerable areas,” Mogotsi said.

ALSO READ: BMA intercepts suspected human trafficking at OR Tambo International Airport

Technology

The Commissioner of the BMA, Dr Michael Masiapato, said the milestone reflects the impact of an intelligence-led and technology-driven approach to border law enforcement.

“As part of the BMA’s intensified law enforcement posture for the 2025/26 festive period, the Authority has partnered with DCD Protected Mobility, a local South African defence company, in collaboration with its partners Aselsan South Africa and Unipro Protective Wear,” Masiapato said.

“Through this partnership, the South African Defence Industry is supporting the BMA by demonstrating the effectiveness of integrated surveillance, mobility and command-and-control systems.

“Furthermore, the deployment of this equipment has deterred illegal movements along the borderline, further demonstrating the effectiveness of integrated technology and mobility solutions in disrupting organised smuggling activities.”

Festive season

Masiapato emphasised that festive season operations are not only focused on facilitating legitimate travel and trade, but also on decisively dismantling criminal networks that undermine the country’s security and economy.

“The message is clear: South Africa’s borders are no longer soft targets. Through innovation, strong partnerships and decisive enforcement, the BMA will continue to protect the sovereignty of the Republic, the integrity of its borders and the safety of its people,” added Masiapato.

Beitbridge

According to the BMA, the integrated solution has been deployed at Beitbridge, one of the country’s highest-volume land ports of entry, which has historically been vulnerable to cross-border criminal activity.

The BMA said since the commencement of this support, it has intercepted a variety of illicit goods, including illicit alcohol, counterfeit food and clothing and many illegal immigrants who were detected along the borderline.

ALSO READ: Zimbabwean national nabbed trying to smuggle illicit cigarettes into SA