10 high-end tech gifts that are perfect for Christmas

If you’re planning to spend a bundle this festive season, these tech gifts are perfect

If you’re feeling generous, then there’s only one kind of gift to give this festive season. The kind that keeps on giving. And it’s not the flu, but it may give your pocket the sniffles. High-end tech gifting is in at the moment, but it’s strange that Santa has never slipped one of these into my stocking…

Here’s a wishlist and where to find it, if you’re planning to spend a bundle this festive season or, for that matter, put in a last-minute request for a big ticket item.

XREAL One AR Glasses

These are not novelty glasses that come in a lucky packet. The XREAL One delivers a floating virtual screen with a Sony Micro-OLED display and an optics engine that makes everything feel sharp and immersive. Bose speakers deliver the sound.

Available at Amazon around R10 000.

Canon PowerShot SX740 HS LITE

Canon’s SX740 is a lekker travel camera and useful to photographers who want reach without weight. It’s got a 40x optical zoom, is uncomplicated and dependable.

Available at HiFi Corp at about R10 000.

Sony WH-1000XM5 noise cancelling headphones

Sony’s flagship noise cancelling headphones are ideal when you want to shush your mother in law or simply cut out the kids screaming or the neighbour’s lawnmower.

Available at Amazon for around R5 000

Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand

It’s a charger that can multi-task just like you, or, in my case, my wife. One pad powers an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods at the same time.

Available at iStore for about R3 000.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 Four Pack

Santa’s got to give me one of these, because if something gets lost around the house, or while travelling, chances are its mine. The SmartTag2 has a Lost Mode that displays contact details via NFC, while Compass View guides you toward missing items.

Available at Samsung for around R1 500.

Voyager Apex edition foldable drone

This baby’s got a full HD camera, stabilised gimbal and is advertised with a respectable flight time. It’s an entry-level but decent-quality toy, and the leaflet said that it’s ideal for amateur photographers and videographers.

Available at Incredible Connection for around R3 200

Donovan Norton of Digital Experience demonstrates a drone. Picture Hein Kaiser

DJI Flip drone with RC2 controller

Because everyone wants a drone. Eh-hem, Santa. This one’s lightweight, foldable and is beginner-safe (read dad). Features like voice control and follow-me modes make capturing footage easier.

Available at Digital Experience in the region of R13 400

Aiper Surfer M1 cordless robotic pool skimmer

A pool is fun but is a pain in equal portion. This is the gift for anyone tired of skimming leaves. Solar-assisted charging, long battery life and smart obstacle avoidance let’s you have a beer while the robot does the cleaning.

Available at Digital Experience for about R10 000

JBL Quantum 910P wireless gaming headset

Designed for serious gamers, this headset delivers spatial audio tuned specifically for PlayStation, the blurb said. It’s got active noise cancelling, low latency wireless whatchamagoogle and they say, a comfortable fit.

Available at Digital Experience for around R5 600

Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 127AZ telescope

Perfect for spying on your neighbour’s neighbours. Or, for a more legitimate use, stargazing. This telescope turns stargazing into a guided experience by using your smartphone to identify and locate celestial objects. It is an absolutely wonderful piece of equipment.

Available at Digital Experience for about R7 500

