From Soweto ’76 to 2026: ‘You cannot change the leadership if you are not on the voters’ roll’

IEC reminds youth that voting is not just a choice but a constitutional imperative.

Fifty years after the youth of 1976 risked their lives for freedom, today’s generation is being urged to wield the ballot as their weapon, with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) warning that apathy is a luxury South Africa’s young majority cannot afford ahead of the November 2026 municipal elections.

The remarks were made by IEC Chairperson Mosotho Moepya at the National Learner Leadership Summit on Wednesday.

Voting

He reminded learners that voting is not just a choice but a constitutional imperative.

“You hold a tool that your ancestors bled to secure for you. It is a small piece of paper, or a digital confirmation, that carries the collective weight of our nation’s future. That tool is your vote.”

Quoting Nelson Mandela, Moepya stressed the importance of freedom.

“An election is not just about choosing leaders; it is a celebration of our hard‑won freedom and a powerful declaration that we are the masters of our own destiny.”

Free and fair elections

Moepya said section 19 of the constitution guarantees every citizen the right to free, fair, and regular elections.

“This is not a mere privilege granted by a benevolent government; it is an inherent, non‑negotiable power belonging to you. Our constitutional democracy is built on a simple, profound premise: the government must be based on the will of the people.

“If you choose not to vote, the government is not based on your will; it is based exclusively on the will of those who choose to show up,” he said.

Transparency

He stressed that South Africa must be “regular, transparent, and brutally honest” in assessing the state of its democracy, as the country heads toward a critical municipal election on 4 November 2026.

Moepya warned that disengagement poses a serious risk.

“This election is where democracy meets the ground, affecting the immediate quality of life in your neighbourhoods,” Moepya said.

“HSRC [Human Sciences Research Council ] data shows a drop in political efficacy among 18‑ to 24‑year‑olds, many of whom feel their votes don’t deliver immediate change. But youth leaders pushed back.

“As one RCL president said: ‘Apathy is a luxury we cannot afford. Sitting out doesn’t punish the politicians; it punishes our communities.'”

Voter registration

Moepya said the recent voter registration weekend revealed both progress and concern.

“While most new registrations came from young people, millions remain unregistered – effectively sidelining themselves from decisions that directly affect their daily lives.

“Your registration status directly determines the calibre of leadership tasked with fixing them. You cannot change the leadership if you are not on the voters’ roll.”

He closed with a generational call.

“Fifty years ago, the youth of 1976 acted out of absolute structural necessity. You, the youth of 2026, must be entirely driven by purpose. The democratic system responds to numbers, and the youth make up the largest demographic block in this country. If you move as a collective, you move the nation.”