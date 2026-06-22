IEC probes ID scandal amid 2026 voter registration drive [VIDEO]

An incident cast the spotlight on individuals allegedly trying to abuse the registration process.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has been jolted by scandal after footage surfaced showing a registration official with multiple IDs allegedly handed over by an ANC member.

South Africans turned out in their numbers across the country during the voter registration weekend for the 2026 Local Government Elections.

Voter registration

At a media briefing on Saturday, the commission’s Deputy Chief Electoral Officer for Electoral Operations, Masego Sheburi, revealed that about 330 000 voter registration applications were processed by noon.

However, an incident in Mpumalanga put the spotlight on an individual allegedly attempting to abuse the registration process.

Multiple IDs

The IEC said it is aware of the incident.

“We note footage circulated on 21 June [2026] showing an IEC registration official in possession of multiple IDs, allegedly received from an ANC member. Preliminary investigation confirms the incident occurred at Okhela Primary School VS, Ward 9, Victor Khanye Municipality, Nkangala.

“The Electoral Commission of South Africa does not tolerate any conduct that compromises the integrity of elections. We are dealing with the incident, and appropriate action will be taken against the individuals concerned. Further updates will be provided,” the IEC said.

An @EFFSouthAfrica SRETF member roving through all VDs to check if EFF Party Agents are present, came across this situation & took this video for the attention of @IECSouthAfrica Ward 9, Victor Khanye Municipality, Okela Primary School VD.



When we say rogue elements of… pic.twitter.com/6UPWOhWlKT — Godrich Gardee (@GardeeGodrich) June 22, 2026

Young people

Meanwhile, the IEC said its data showed KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) was leading the registration weekend, followed by Gauteng and the Eastern Cape.

“Early indications point to young persons as the majority of applicants.”

Fake jobs

The electoral body also warned the public about a fake job recruitment notice and other misleading election-related content circulating on social media and messaging platforms.

It urged the public to remain vigilant and stressed that it does not use unofficial websites, WhatsApp numbers, or “link in bio” social media posts to advertise or process job applications.

“All legitimate employment opportunities are only advertised through the Electoral Commission’s official website,” it said.

The commission extended its gratitude to political parties, community leaders, civil society organisations, traditional leaders, security agencies and all stakeholders for supporting the registration process.