Gauteng health dismisses claims of mortuary backlog at Helen Joseph Hospital

The department appealed to the public to verify information before sharing it on social media

The Gauteng Department of Health has dismissed claims circulating on social media that Helen Joseph Hospital is experiencing a backlog of bodies at its mortuary, saying the allegations are based on an old video that does not reflect the current situation.

The department on Wednesday, June 30 2026, said the video making the rounds online was “inaccurate and misleading” and urged members of the public to avoid sharing unverified content that could fuel misinformation.

Mortuary operating within capacity

The department said the hospital’s mortuary has sufficient capacity to accommodate bodies entrusted to its care and that there is no backlog at the facility.

“The department wishes to clarify that the video does not reflect the current situation at the hospital and the claims being made are inaccurate and misleading,” it said.

According to the department, the mortuary has a total storage capacity of 77 bodies.

“As of today, the mortuary has a total storage capacity of 77 bodies, with 25 bodies currently in storage, leaving 52 spaces available.”

The department added that families continue to collect the bodies of their loved ones daily through the hospital’s established processes.

“The department can further confirm that families continue to collect the bodies of their loved ones daily in accordance with established procedures. There is therefore no backlog of bodies at the facility as alleged in the circulating video.”

Seven unclaimed bodies

The department also provided an update on unclaimed bodies currently at the hospital.

It said there are seven pauper cases at the mortuary and that officials are following the required legal and administrative processes before any further action is taken.

“Regarding unclaimed bodies, the hospital currently has seven pauper cases. The tracing of next of kin and other statutory processes are ongoing in accordance with prescribed protocols before any further action is taken.”

Warning against misinformation

The department appealed to the public to verify information before sharing it on social media, warning that the circulation of outdated videos and false claims could cause unnecessary concern.

“Members of the public are urged to exercise caution when sharing old or unverified content on social media, as this may create unnecessary anxiety and spread misinformation.”

The department maintained that Helen Joseph Hospital’s mortuary continues to operate within its available capacity and that the claims of a body backlog are false.